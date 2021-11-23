VodaFone
Hultsteins pairs up with Myriad to boost parts availability

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 - 09:45
Refrigerated transport parts specialist Myriad is now stocking and distributing parts for Hultsteins, ahead of an anticipated rise in demand for the latter company’s environmentally friendly systems.

Based in Southampton, Myriad has supplied parts to refrigerated transport operators around the world for over 20 years. It stocks more than 30,000 products across 1,500 lines, all of which can be purchased online, rendering its stock more visible and instantly accessible than the industry-standard practice of enquiring directly with parts suppliers. Next-day delivery is available across the UK, Ireland and much of Europe and 99% of Myriad’s parts are despatched on the day the order is placed.

That scope and rapid supply affords Hultsteins customers greater and more instantaneous access to components for its range of diesel-free Ecofridge refrigeration units and its Ecogen hydraulic generator, which are more economical, cleaner and quieter than conventional diesel refrigeration units.

Hultsteins refrigeration unitAlready popular with cold chain operators in the UK and Europe, the Ecogen hydraulic generator, in particular, is poised for a boom, because it can be retrofitted to any truck with an engine PTO (power take-off). It works in tandem with all makes and models of existing diesel refrigeration unit and generates a constant 400 volts at idle, transforming the unit into a hybrid system.

Installation takes just eight hours and, in addition to the aforementioned advantages, any diesel unit to which the Ecogen system is fitted benefits from a lower workload. As a result, it can extend the life of existing units by more than two years. This is arguably an even bigger plus for operators facing the UK government’s April 2022 ban on the use of red diesel in refrigeration units, leaving many of them with the prospect of paying for white diesel or completely replacing current diesel units with cleaner alternatives.

“Hultsteins has been ahead of the curve for several years with these products,” said Steve Cleland, Managing Director of Myriad, “now, with the increasing push for cleaner refrigeration systems – and lower-emission road transport in general – the Ecogen generator and the Ecofridge range can make a real difference to operators’ costs and environmental impacts.

“Myriad’s instantaneous online ordering system and speedy deliveries will provide immediate, safe and reliable support for the increasing number of refrigerated transport companies that opt for its products.”

“We are delighted to be working with Myriad,” added Hultsteins’ Managing Director for the UK and Ireland, Graham Usher, “the company’s depth of experience and reputation for providing quality parts at competitive prices will prove invaluable for operators of Hultsteins Ecogen and Ecofridge products in the UK, Ireland and Europe.”

