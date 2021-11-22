VodaFone
Headline News

Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA)

DVSA checkpoint

Transport manager disqualified following multiple failings

Monday, November 22, 2021 - 11:20
No Comments
4,326 Views
Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News

Following a public inquiry, Leo Al Auto faces its licence being revoked after its transport manager, Darren Boyce-Smith, was disqualified for two years.

Portrait of Kevin Rooney

Traffic Commisioner Kevin Rooney

Boyce-Smith was disqualified having been found to have lost his professional competence, having done nothing for at least 11 months, failing in every one of his basic duties, including noticing that the operator’s CPC had expired in September 2019.

Other failings included no driver training conducted internally, the transport manager had no copies of Driver CPC certificates for any drivers, he had no copies of any driving licences, driver CPC cards, driver tachograph cards and no driver licence checks were conducted.

The last drivers’ hours download was completed in August 2020, and 28 days of driver download from the roadside encounter with a traffic examiner showed multiple driving without a break and insufficient daily rests.

These were not the only problems. The traffic commissioner for the West of England, Kevin Rooney, said: “The operator, Mr Leonickas, also told me that his drivers were employed through their own limited companies and did not seem to be aware that it was done in an unlawful manner.”

The position of self-employed drivers was considered recently by the Upper Tribunal in the case UT/2019/54 Bridgestep.

“It was a case where the drivers had formed their own limited companies,” Rooney explained.

“In compliance with HMRC rules for being self-employed, the drivers were afforded significant freedoms in how the work was organised. To do otherwise would mean that the drivers were employees.”

The licence of Leo Al Auto will be revoked on January 1 if the drivers are not put on the payroll.

Further details on the case involving Leo Al Auto can be found here.

 

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

A large HGV stuck under a bridge

Traffic commissioners question whether some s...

Nov 23, 2021No Comments

Commercial fleet operators are being warned satnav systems need to be fit for purpose following the latest bridge strike data being published by Network Rail. Traffic commissioners say

Full predictive collision detection system

Brigade Electronics launche...

Market-leading provider of vehicle safety systems Brigade Electronics has

Nov 23, 2021

Hultsteins pairs up with My...

Refrigerated transport parts specialist Myriad is now stocking and

Nov 23, 2021

Truck pricing cartel class ...

A class action law suit seeking compensation from major

Nov 22, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021227,664 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021139,872 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201989,466 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201846,428 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201843,932 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing