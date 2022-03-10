VodaFone
Headline News

Driver Shortage

Red lorry on a road

Do falling road freight prices signal easing of the HGV driver shortage?

Thursday, March 10, 2022 - 08:50
No Comments
1,200 Views
Driver Shortage, Fleet Management, Freight, General News, Logistics, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

New industry data reveals that haulage price-per-mile index fell below courier figures for the first time in 11 months, but industry costs remain high.

As the haulage capacity crunch shows signs of subsiding, the TEG Road Transport Price Index for haulage vehicles has fallen below the courier vehicles index for the first time since March 2021. This suggests that HGV drivers are slightly less in demand than in previous months, with a surge in driving tests meaning more drivers on the road.

The combined index (for both haulage and courier vehicles) supports this trend, dropping 6.7 points since January and following the same pattern as in previous years.

However, the index is still at its highest mark for February since TEG records began in 2019, up 11.4 points against February 2021. Comparing just the haulage index year-on-year, the difference is even more stark: this February’s index is some 14 points higher than it was in February 2021.

Clearly then, industry costs are still extremely high, particularly when record inflation and fuel prices are taken into consideration.

TEG Index March

TEG Index March

Is the haulage capacity crunch over?

Supply chain issues and dry fuel pumps last year forced the government into action on the haulage capacity crisis. The wide-ranging government response to the crisis – including driver bootcamps and relaxed rules on testing – has certainly helped to improve the situation somewhat.

The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions has also meant fewer driver absences because of Covid-19 self-isolation and made it possible to process more licence applications and tests.

More than 30,000 drivers entered or re-entered the industry during the third quarter of 2021. Women are also being encouraged to take up driving positions, with better pay packages and conditions now on offer.

More work to do

Last month, executive director of the Road Haulage Association (RHA), Rod McKenzie, warned that there was still an 85,000 shortfall in drivers.

The RHA recently issued a Spring Statement to the Chancellor, detailing further actions it deems necessary for the health of the industry. These include maintaining the fuel duty freeze for another two years, investing in overnight facilities for drivers and greater flexibility on how training budgets can be used.

And prospective drivers will also need to be reassured that Brexit bureaucracy will not cause them long delays, loss of income and even mental health issues. Lengthy queues of lorries on the way to Dover recently attracted widespread media coverage and McKenzie told drivers to expect regular delays of three to four hours.

Lyall Cresswell

Lyall Cresswell

Lyall Cresswell, CEO of Transport Exchange Group, says: “As we all know, inflation and fuel prices are higher than they’ve ever been – and events in Ukraine and global instability will only add to that. But the haulage index falling behind the courier index is certainly a positive sign in terms of the HGV driver crisis.

“Yes, there’s plenty more that can be done, as the RHA have rightly pointed out, but the important thing is that the will to act is there and previous government measures seem to be having an impact.”

Kirsten Tisdale, director of logistics consultants Aricia Limited and Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport, says: “Despite fuel prices and various other indicators going up in February, the TEG Road Transport Price Index went down – the movement of the TEG index wasn’t wholly unexpected as that’s what it has done in the past three years. However, although the TEG index is still at a completely different level to previous years, the rate of decrease at the start of 2022 is sharper than it has been in other years. Let’s hope this is a good omen for inflation generally!”

Tags
,
VodaFone

Related Article

White lorry on the road

IMI voices concern over double dilemma for th...

Mar 10, 2022No Comments

The shortage of drivers in the HGV sector has been well documented over the past two years, but the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) is raising

Volvo FH Globetrotter xl

New Volvo FH Globetrotter X...

Bath International Transport has taken delivery of a new

Mar 10, 2022

Renault Trucks and GEODIS j...

Renault Trucks and GEODIS are combining their industrial, logistics

Mar 10, 2022
Renault Trucks E-Tech

Renault Trucks unveils its ...

Renault Trucks has unveiled new ambitions in the field

Mar 10, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Connected Mobility Trends 2022

    2022 mobility trends for conne...

    When it comes to fleet

    Mar 03, 20224,458 Views
    Welsh fuel prices

    Record pump prices are hurting...

    It is possible that petrol

    Mar 07, 20224,368 Views
    Car fleet being charged

    Cellular, Wi-Fi and smart EV c...

    Electric vehicle (EV) chargers are

    Mar 03, 20223,780 Views

    Putting an end to the scandal ...

    A question for van fleet

    Mar 01, 20223,732 Views
    Proposed biomethane HGV refuelling station at Avonmouth

    World’s largest biomethane r...

    CNG Fuels, the UK’s leading

    Mar 04, 20223,492 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021238,104 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021147,786 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202162,376 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202137,092 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202223,472 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing