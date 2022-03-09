VodaFone
Headline News

Electric Vans

DFSK EC35 being charged up

Innovation Automotive Launches DFSK EC35 All-Electric Van

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 - 00:45
No Comments
708 Views
Electric Vans, Electric Vehicles, General News, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Innovation Automotive, the UK’s first multi-brand electric vehicle company, has today launched its debut vehicle, the DFSK EC35 all-electric van.

DFSK EC35 cargo spaceThe practical, capable and affordable EC35 is on sale for £20,999 + VAT OTR and is backed by an impressive five-year/75,000-mile warranty.

Powered by a 39kWh lithium-ion battery, Innovation Automotive offers the EC35 with a choice of WLTP-approved range options to give customers complete flexibility: the first features a range of 101 miles and a limited top speed of 62mph. For those who wish to travel further on a single charge, customers can opt for an increased WLTP-approved range option which delivers up to 166 miles, with a limited top speed of 50mph. With more than half of UK vans travelling fewer than 15 miles per day[1], this option will be ample for many van operators across the country.

The EC35 comes with charging capabilities via a CCS charging connector as standard and can be charged to 80% in just 60 minutes using a DC rapid charger, reducing downtime and keeping drivers on the road for longer.

DFSK EC35 cockpitAs well as being a nimble electric van that is ideally suited to town and city driving, the EC35 is a supremely capable workhorse. Despite its compact footprint – just 4,500mm in length by 1,680mm in width – the vehicle boasts an impressive total load volume of 4.8m3 and a 1,015kg payload. Furthermore, the EC35’s maximum load length of 2,470mm, width of 1,470mm and height of 1,130mm provides all the capability its users will need.

To help users stay connected on the go, the EC35 is fitted with a 6.8” touchscreen infotainment system by Grundig. The unit comes with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ connectivity, turning the EC35 into a connected mobile office. The system also comes equipped with DAB Digital Radio and Voice Control.

DFSK EC35 on the roadPaul Brigden, Innovation Automotive’s CEO, said, “We are delighted to launch our debut vehicle into the UK market. The DFSK EC35 represents the ideal balance between zero tailpipe emissions, load carrying capability and compact dimensions. We believe it’s just what the market needs.

True to the company’s mission of making the transition to electrification accessible and affordable for all, we have priced the EC35 extremely competitively, and will back it up with an aftersales proposition that is unique to the sector. We look forward to engaging with our first customers over the coming weeks and introducing them to the Innovation Automotive experience.”

The launch of the DFSK EC35 follows a series of strategic partnership announcements by Innovation Automotive. Already this year, the electric vehicle specialist has revealed that it will be working in close collaboration with the AA, BCA and Halfords, as part of its comprehensive customer support package.

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Low level view of lorries

Aviva and Zego announce deal to provide fleet...

Mar 09, 2022No Comments

Aviva and Zego have today announced a multi-year partnership to provide tailored fleet policies to trades and haulage businesses. The partnership will pair Zego’s behavioural insight, data

Traffic Officer Chris Freeth

Traffic officers given body...

Traffic officers patrolling National Highways’ roads have been equipped

Mar 09, 2022
Jodi Smith; the Pink Trucker

Celebrating women in transp...

Driving for Better Business is marking International Women’s Day

Mar 08, 2022

LEVC celebrates London’s ...

Marking International Women’s Day and supporting this year’s #BreakTheBias

Mar 08, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021237,966 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021147,636 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202162,220 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202137,002 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202223,244 Views
    Hot Topics
    Connected Mobility Trends 2022

    2022 mobility trends for conne...

    When it comes to fleet

    Mar 03, 20224,032 Views
    Welsh fuel prices

    Record pump prices are hurting...

    It is possible that petrol

    Mar 07, 20223,624 Views

    Putting an end to the scandal ...

    A question for van fleet

    Mar 01, 20223,528 Views
    Fleet of white trucks

    Soaring wage, fuel and energy ...

    Thousands of small hauliers are

    Feb 28, 20223,480 Views
    Car fleet being charged

    Cellular, Wi-Fi and smart EV c...

    Electric vehicle (EV) chargers are

    Mar 03, 20223,384 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing