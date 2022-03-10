Renault Trucks unveils its new ambitions in electric mobility

Renault Trucks has unveiled new ambitions in the field of electric mobility, with an offer geared towards providing 360° support for its customers, renamed E-Tech.
For several years now, Renault Trucks has been offering a steadily expanding range of electric trucks and its sales volumes reflect this rapid progress: in 2021, 249 electric trucks were delivered and 613 were ordered.
Renault Trucks is now stepping up its strategy and increasing its ambitions. The manufacturer plans for 50% of its sales to be electric by 2030 and, by 2040, 100% of the vehicles sold will be fossil free.
To support these ambitions, Renault Trucks is entering a new era, rolling out an offer designed to provide comprehensive support for hauliers in their transition to carbon neutrality.
This new electric offering, which is named E-Tech and focuses on 360° support for customers, is set to replace the current offer of Z.E electric trucks.
Renault Trucks, a partner in decarbonisation
The Renault Trucks E-Tech offer comprises both a range of high-performance electric vehicles and all-round support for customers in their energy transition, from their initial purchase to monitoring the operations of their electric trucks.
This 360° support is structured in four phases:
- An initial phase during which Renault Trucks helps customers draw up their decarbonisation plans and analyse and define their needs. The manufacturer provides its expertise in the solutions available on the market and understanding of the business constraints of its customers.
- A second phase of diagnosis, based on precise knowledge of the customer’s activity, including analysis of the fleet and routes and an analysis of the sites’ electrical facilities. It involves use of simulation tools to help customers make decisions and monitor their activity, such as a carbon emission reduction simulator and a range simulator. Following this diagnosis, Renault Trucks provides the customer with a detailed recommendation, which includes a roll-out schedule and a forecast of the reduction in CO2 emissions for the coming years.
- Next, a phase during which Renault Trucks becomes the architect of the decarbonisation project and co-builds the new electric mobility ecosystem alongside the customer. The solution includes financing, taking into account local or governmental subsidies, the definition and setup of the complete truck with its equipment and bodywork, on-site charging facilities, maintenance agreements, etc. It is during this phase that Renault Trucks provides its customer with an electric truck, so that it can be tested in real working conditions.
- In the final phase, Renault Trucks acts as the project manager for the customer’s decarbonisation solution: installation of on-site charging facilities, training of drivers and fleet administrators, etc. Last but not least, Renault Trucks and its network support customers in the operational monitoring of their fleet, thanks to vehicle connectivity. This involves the manufacturer monitoring the charging facilities, tracking driving and consumption and making suggestions for optimisation, recommending routes, and optimising maintenance operations.
Hauliers need practical support in their transition to electric vehicles. Renault Trucks is at their side in their decarbonisation plans, providing support based on expertise, anticipation, proximity, peace of mind and fast performance.