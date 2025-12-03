R.E. Davies Ltd adds a low-cab IVECO S-Way 530

Headline News

Staffordshire-based operator R.E. Davies has added a showstopper low-cab IVECO S-Way 530 to its fleet. R.E. Davies – best known for transporting refrigeration equipment to supermarkets – elected for the special edition low tractor unit which is available as a factory order for its visual aesthetics, as well as driver comfort and reliability.

Image: IVECO

Complete with various lighting upgrades, a sleek 6×2 conversion, and a striking red and white livery, this truck is a sight to behold. The truck features a myriad of customisations from Commercial Vehicle Conversions UK Ltd, including streamline aluminium side skirts, stainless roof racking, and custom Truck-Maxx exhausts. An Indi-Sweep 3-in-1 perimeter kit, full LED headlights, fog lights, and light cluster boxes complete the lighting upgrades; whilst aluminium air tanks, pneumatic air horns, and a Dutch-style nameplate complete the look.

Commercial Vehicle Conversions UK converted the S-Way to 6×2, allowing the truck to operate at a fully laden 44-tonnes. This also includes a lifting mid-axle, which reduces wear and tear when operating below 40-tonnes. The conversion was neatly finished with a rear infill with hinged access, and a chequer plate walkway catwalk.

Under the hood, the truck houses IVECO’s xCursor 13 engine which produces 530hp, coupled with a 12-speed Hi Tronix gearbox.

Image: IVECO

Inside the cab, the plastics also match the exterior colour, and the leather steering while and high comfort seat help keep the driver comfortable, with minimal driver fatigue. It also houses a premium fridge, independent cab heater, bunk curtains and roller blinds, to ensure the driver is kept comfortable on the road and when resting.

Richard Davies, Director at R.E. Davies said: “A truck isn’t just a method of transporting goods from point A to point B; it’s also a giant billboard for your business. With that in mind, I always make an effort to ensure my trucks are the best-looking ones on the road, and the results speak for themselves.“

Mike Cutts, Business Line Director Full Range UK & ROI at IVECO said: “It’s always great to see operators going all out on their trucks, and the upgrades on this S-Way really delivers. Congratulations to R.E. Davies, Guest Motor Group and Commercial Vehicle Conversions UK for their hard work on this truck – I look forward to seeing it on the road!”

