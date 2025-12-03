Drivers highlight Christmas pressures at SNAP festive event

More than 100 truck drivers were welcomed to a festive appreciation evening at Glews Services in Goole on 26 November 2025, where SNAP partnered with the site to provide free hot meals, Christmas stockings and a place to take a break during one of the most demanding periods of the year.
The event formed part of SNAP’s Deck the Hauls campaign, which aims to shine a light on the essential work drivers do to keep supplies moving in the critical weeks before Christmas, when consumer demand peaks and delivery schedules intensify across the UK.
Drivers share pressures of the Christmas period
Throughout the evening, drivers gathered for hot food and festive music while sharing the personal and professional pressures they face as workloads surge during December.
Adam, a driver at the event, said, “It’s hard only having Christmas Day off, especially having two children. I don’t get to see them much, but the time I do get with them is precious.”
Matt highlighted the operational strain: “Companies demand more deliveries at the last minute, adding to stress.”
Tom spoke about the growing pressure on the road network, saying, “The roads get a lot busier during the festive period,” adding that despite the challenges, “I feel important in the role I play with making deliveries throughout the festive period.”
Another driver, Les, reflected on public perception: “The public doesn’t appreciate us during Christmas. Bottom of the food chain.”
These experiences echo across the industry. Drivers work longer hours, cover greater distances and spend extended periods away from home to meet the seasonal uplift in demand.
The scale of Christmas demand on the UK supply chain
Public data and industry reports consistently show that the festive season places the most significant strain of the year on the UK’s distribution network.
- The UK records its highest grocery and retail spending in December, with supermarkets and retailers seeing their most significant turnover in the final weeks before Christmas (ONS retail trends).
- Online shopping volumes peak in November and December, driving substantial increases in parcel and trunking operations nationwide (ONS online retail index).
- Road freight underpins the UK supply chain, accounting for 81 per cent of domestic freight tonne kilometres, meaning most festive goods and home deliveries ultimately rely on HGV movements.
- GB-registered HGVs transport 1.59 billion tonnes of goods and travel 19.4 billion vehicle kilometres each year, forming the backbone of the UK’s distribution system (Department for Transport).
These seasonal spikes underline the essential contribution truck drivers make in keeping shelves stocked, maintaining supply chains and ensuring goods reach communities throughout the busiest period of the year.
Quote from Josh Cousens, SNAP, “Christmas places enormous pressure on truck drivers. While many people are preparing for the holidays, drivers are working longer hours, navigating winter weather and facing rising demand to ensure essential goods reach communities across the UK.
“This event was about giving drivers a warm meal, a thank you and a moment of recognition for the work they do throughout the festive season.”
Sharing driver experiences
SNAP collected photos, interviews, and video content throughout the evening to amplify driver stories in the run-up to Christmas. These will be published throughout December to raise awareness of the people behind the deliveries that keep households and businesses supplied during the festive season.