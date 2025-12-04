Headline News

Palletways UK invests in Electric Pump Trucks for drivers

Thursday, December 4, 2025 - 07:24
Palletways UK has made a £50,000 capital investment in new electric pump trucks across its owned operations in Birmingham, London and Edinburgh to support its growing fleet and delivery volumes, particularly in the home delivery sector.

The electric pump trucks, supplied by SHS Handling Solutions, help drivers with the increasing numbers of heavier tail-lift and kerb-side deliveries now being experienced across its network and can provide an enhanced delivery service for customers.

Garry Curtis, general manager of Palletways UK’s owned operations, says: “We’re committed to health and safety across the business and supporting the operational safety of our staff. This investment of nearly 50 units enables us to replace older models and provide new ones for more staff as we grow.

“Deliveries like this can often be physically demanding, so pump trucks are key pieces of equipment for our drivers to help them in their day-to-day activities. They enable more efficient and accessible deliveries to be made especially in residential or restricted areas. Pump trucks can help to reduce driver fatigue and physical strain with a range of built-in safety features which all staff will be trained on how to optimise effectively.”

Palletways owns and operates eight depots that are part of the 120-strong Palletways UK network, which as well as Birmingham, London, and Edinburgh include Cardiff, Bristol, Bournemouth, Milton Keynes and Glasgow. Together they benefit from shared expertise and resources from within the group to deliver palletised goods to market faster and cost-effectively.

