Queclink develops satellite-enabled vehicle tracking

Queclink Wireless Solutions, a global provider of IoT devices and hardware, has launched its first satellite-enabled vehicle tracking for applications that demand the highest levels of connectivity in remote and isolated locations. The GV75MG SAT unit has been designed to operate in the harshest environments, where mobile networks are unreliable or unavailable, to deliver advanced security, driver safety and fleet management solutions.
“Fleet managers face damaging communication gaps and delayed reporting when vehicles are operating in areas beyond mobile coverage,” explains Vernon Bonser, UK Sales Director at Queclink Wireless Solutions. “Our satellite-enabled telematics device will provide uninterrupted, real-time vehicle tracking to help mitigate the impact of efficiency, safety and cost risks. This added control and peace of mind will enable fleet operators to protect and coordinate vehicles, assets and staff, wherever they are.”
The GV75MG SAT supports Cat M1/GSM and NTN-IoT (Non-Terrestrial Network) communications, providing dual-mode tracking that combines both mobile and satellite networks. BLE connectivity and RS232 support means the easy-to-install tracking unit can connect with a range of Bluetooth beacons, temperature and door sensors, and other peripheral devices for richer telemetry and data capture. It also features an IP67-rated waterproof design and a wide voltage range of DC 9–90V for stable and reliable performance in various operating conditions.
“We are committed to developing the widest range of fleet, asset and video telematics hardware to meet diverse needs of vehicle operators worldwide. The GV75MG SAT will be suitable for various fleet, road transport and shipping applications, building on our proven technology solutions to deliver advanced connectivity and tracking capabilities,” add Bonser.