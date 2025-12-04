FOR EV joins CCS RM6347 framework for public sector EV charging

FOR EV, a specialist provider of end-to-end electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for fleets across the UK, has been appointed as a supplier on the Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) new Transport Technology Framework (RM6347). The company is listed under Lot 6 – Electric Vehicle Infrastructure.
Lot 6 encompasses EV charging infrastructure, professional services, vehicle charging points, energy generation, and storage. It is designed to help public sector organisations, including councils, transport authorities, and government agencies, procure innovative solutions to manage and enhance transport infrastructure while supporting the transition to zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs).
Being named on RM6347 builds on FOR EV’s previous placement on the Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Solutions framework (VCIS RM6213). Under the new framework, FOR EV will deliver flexible, integrated solutions to UK public sector organisations, helping them transition to electric fleets while creating lasting commercial and environmental value.
Steve Dunlop, Chief Executive at FOR EV, said: “We are extremely proud to be named a supplier on CCS’s RM6347 Transport Technology Framework. This award is a testament to the hard work and innovation of our team and validates our commitment to supporting the UK’s public sector in the transition to electric fleet vehicles while reducing costs, cutting emissions and supporting Environmental, Social and Governance targets.”
The Crown Commercial Service helps public sector organisations achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2024/25, CCS enabled the public sector to secure commercial benefits worth £5.3 billion, supporting world-class public services that deliver best value for taxpayers.