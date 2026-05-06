Milence lands €120M to supercharge Europe electric truck network

Milence has secured a €120 million financing facility to accelerate the rollout of its high-performance charging network for electric trucks across Europe, marking a significant step forward in the electrification of road freight.
The facility has been provided by a consortium of financial partners, including funds managed by Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management’s infrastructure debt platform (BRIDGE), Íslandsbanki, Invest-NL and Invest International. The transaction also benefits from backing by the European Union under the InvestEU Fund, reinforcing its strategic importance for Europe’s energy transition.
This milestone represents Milence’s first access to broader capital markets and builds on the initial €500 million equity investment from its founding shareholders—Daimler Truck, TRATON GROUP and Volvo Group. The new funding will support the company’s mission to enable zero-emission road freight by accelerating investment in scalable and commercially viable public charging infrastructure. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to standard conditions.
Milence has already made significant progress in expanding its European footprint. The company currently operates 34 charging hubs across eight countries, with a further 16 sites under development. By the end of 2028, it aims to have around 90 hubs in operation, creating a strong foundation for long-haul electric transport and positioning itself as a key player in the sector.
This expansion comes at a time when public charging infrastructure for heavy-duty vehicles is gaining momentum across Europe. Nearly 1,800 truck-compatible charging points are now available along major freight corridors, reflecting growing investment and increasing demand. However, the pace of deployment remains uneven, underlining the need for continued funding and coordinated development.
“Securing this €120 million facility marks an important step in scaling our network across Europe and reflects strong momentum in the market. Electric road freight is not only central to decarbonising transport, but also a key pillar of Europe’s energy transition and independence, reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels while strengthening resilience and competitiveness. The technology is ready, the business case is emerging, and with continued momentum and policy support, we can scale this transition across Europe,” said Anja van Niersen, Chief Executive Officer of Milence.
The funding structure provides flexibility to support Milence’s capital-intensive rollout strategy, while also demonstrating strong confidence from investors in both the company’s approach and the broader shift towards electric freight transport.
“The support from this strong group of international financing partners underlines confidence both in our strategy as well as in the critical role of charging infrastructure in enabling the transition to electric road freight. This financing marks the company’s first access to the broader capital markets, strengthening our position for future capital raising,” added Wolfgang Brand, Chief Financial Officer of Milence.
Industry stakeholders also highlighted the strategic importance of the initiative. “We are very proud to support Milence in delivering essential infrastructure that enables zero-emission transport in Europe. The Company’s strong sponsor alignment with the leading European truck OEMs and first-mover advantage in dedicated commercial truck charging make it well positioned in the accelerating electrification of heavy-duty logistics,” said Shirley Chojnacki and Jean-Francis Dusch of Edmond de Rothschild’s BRIDGE platform.
Jeroen Plag, Chief Investment Officer at Invest International, added: “The electrification of road freight in Europe is gaining strong market momentum. Progress at scale now depends on vehicle economics and more on the timely availability of reliable, extensive charging infrastructure able to grow with the market. Milence is addressing a structural gap in Europe’s transport system that markets have been slow to resolve on their own.”
As demand for sustainable logistics intensifies, the need for dedicated, high-capacity charging solutions is becoming increasingly urgent. While progress has been made, further expansion will be essential to support large-scale electrification of heavy-duty transport.
Milence is focused on delivering reliable, high-quality charging infrastructure tailored specifically to the needs of fleet operators. Its hubs are strategically located along key transport routes and designed to support both long-haul and regional operations. The company is also leading the deployment of Megawatt Charging System (MCS) technology, positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation charging solutions for heavy-duty vehicles.
By combining strong financial backing with a clear infrastructure strategy, Milence is playing a central role in removing barriers to electric truck adoption. As the network continues to grow, it will help enable the transition to zero-emission logistics while supporting Europe’s wider climate and energy goals.