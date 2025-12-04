Farizon SV crowned ‘Zero-Emissions Van of the Year’

The all-electric Farizon SV large van has been named ‘Zero-Emissions Van of the Year’ at the prestigious What Van? Awards 2026. The accolade was announced during the annual awards ceremony held at the Hilton London Bankside on 3 December.
An independent panel of judges, drawn from respected industry bodies, selected the Farizon SV after evaluating all eligible electric light commercial vehicles (eLCVs) introduced to the market this year. They were joined by members of the What Van? editorial team, who also had first-hand experience of all contenders under consideration. The judges assessed each entrant against factors including efficiency, running costs, driver appeal and overall suitability for commercial operations.
James Dallas, Editor at What Van?, said: “Built on a skateboard platform, the innovatively-designed Farizon SV is both versatile and a practical load lugger. In addition, Farizon should be applauded for making safety a priority in developing the van. The UK is a key market for the brand and the opening of its flagship dealership in London’s Park Royal shows it is ready for business.”
Calum James, General Manager – Farizon Auto UK, said: “Winning What Van?’s ‘Zero-Emissions Van of the Year’ accolade is a tremendous endorsement of the born-electric SV’s considerable strengths. The development goal was to develop a truly world-class electric large van that’s built for business. This recognition from such a respected panel reinforces that we are delivering on that promise for van operators and drivers across the UK.”
The What Van? award follows closely behand the 2026 International Van of the Year (IVOTY) Awards, which saw the Farizon SV come in second place, a significant achievement for the first model designed for Europe from a brand that is new to the global market.
The Farizon SV
The award-winning Farizon SV model line-up starts from £40,000 + VAT, including the Plug-in Van Grant. It is available with the option of 67 kWh, 83 kWh or 106 kWh batteries, and its efficient, all-electric powertrain produces 170 kW (231 PS) of power and 336 Nm of torque. The SV delivers a WLTP range of up to 247 miles (WLTP combined cycle), while a 20 to 80 per cent top-up charge can be completed in as little as 36 minutes.
The van features a host of advanced innovations, including drive-by-wire technology, a unique hidden B-pillar design, and cell-to-pack battery packaging, which combine to deliver market-leading real-world versatility and performance. With a payload of up to 1,350 kg, load space up to 13 m3, and an ultra-low loading height of just 550 mm, the SV sets a new benchmark in the medium-to-large van sector.
A single highly-specified trim level includes several premium features as standard, including a unique payload monitoring system, heated seats, heated multifunction steering wheel, heated windscreen, 360-degree surround view, and a comprehensive suite of ADAS safety systems. The SV has also earned the highest five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.