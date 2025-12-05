Govt asks for views from road users on self-driving vehicles

The Government is asking road users, industry, and disability groups to help shape the framework which will ensure self-driving technology is safely introduced on Britain’s roads.
This is a key next step in implementing the landmark Automated Vehicles (AV) Act, which will ensure self-driving technology can help transform travel by strengthening road safety and improving accessible transport options – including access to essential services – especially for disabled people, older people, and vulnerable groups.
Alongside breaking down barriers to mobility, self-driving vehicles are also driving forward the Government’s growth mission by unlocking new opportunities for businesses to transform how people and goods move across the country. The sector could create 38,000 jobs and unlock the potential of an industry estimated to be worth up to £42 billion to the UK economy by 2035.
Under the existing Code of Practice for AV’s, the technology is already being used in the UK, including in Milton Keynes where self-driving road shuttles are being trialled, and Heathrow Airport, who have deployed self-driving cars to trial transporting baggage between terminals.
Simon Lightwood, Roads and Buses Minister, said: “Self-driving vehicles represent a transformative opportunity for Britain – opening up independent travel for disabled people and older adults, whilst driving growth in a cutting-edge industry that will create high-skilled jobs across the UK.
“Today marks an important step as we lay the foundations for this technology to thrive on our roads from next year. We’re consulting widely to ensure self-driving vehicles deliver real benefits: greater independence for those who need it most, safer journeys for everyone, and economic growth that puts Britain at the forefront of this global industry.”
The Call for Evidence asks people for their views on how Britain’s AV laws can encourage strong safety features to be built into self-driving vehicles and ensure they remain future proofed as the technology evolves. Other areas include how self-driving vehicles are authorised and licensed, incident investigation processes, and robust cyber security measures to guard against international threats.
Once the new regulatory framework has been drafted a further consultation will be launched in the second half of 2026 to ensure policy fully meets the needs of the road users, the disabled community, industry, and wider stakeholders.
This timeline will support the UK’s world-leading self-driving vehicles regulations being in place from the second half of 2027, supporting thousands of highly skilled jobs and innovation to deliver growth across the country.
This scheme has already been backed by major industry players, including Waymo, who recently announced their intention to bring self-driving ‘hail a ride’ services to London.
Meg Barnett, Senior Policy and Public Affairs Officer at Transport for All, said: “Everyday journeys to work, school or fun are essential to our lives, yet disabled people still face persistent barriers getting from A to B.
“Self-driving vehicles could open up exciting new possibilities for our independence and freedom – but only if accessibility, safety, and inclusive design are at the heart of this new technology.
“We welcome today’s Call for Evidence as an important step towards this. We look forward to ensuring that disabled people’s voices and lived experiences shape the future of self-driving technology from the outset.”
Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “Safety is paramount for the automotive sector and this consultation is crucial to enable safe and responsible rollout of self-driving vehicles in Great Britain.
Given the intricacies of Britain’s road network – especially in urban areas – it’s vital that industry works with government and other stakeholders to build confidence in this cutting-edge technology. With self-driving vehicles now firmly on the horizon, road safety, access to mobility and economic growth are all set to improve.”