Fleets have a vital role to play as road safety progress slows

Road safety in the UK has improved significantly over the past two decades. But recent data suggests that progress is beginning to stall – and this should give fleet operators pause for thought
Alex Crane-Robinson, Regional Director UK & Ireland at Webfleet, explains why slowing progress in UK road safety should prompt fleets to take a more proactive, data-led approach to managing risk.
According to the latest figures from the Office of Rail and Road. 1,931 people were involved in incidents in which someone was killed or seriously injured on England’s strategic road network – the country’s motorways and major A-roads – in 2024, a slight increase on the previous year.
Provisional statistics from the Department for Transport, meanwhile, revealed that 29,896 people were involved in road collisions resulting in death or serious injury across all roads in Great Britain in the 12 months ending June 2025, a figure described as showing “little change” compared with the previous year.
These figures suggest a gradual change in road safety – rather than a sudden setback – but point nonetheless to an issue that could be considered a cause for concern.
The steady improvements many of us have come to expect are no longer happening automatically. Progress is slowing and this calls for more deliberate and focused effort in a bid to maintain momentum.
From a fleet operators’ perspective, this has important implications.
Complacency is the real risk
Every organisation that operates vehicles on public roads plays a role in shaping road safety outcomes.
While regulation, vehicle design and infrastructure all contribute, day-to-day operational decisions can have the most immediate impact. How vehicles are scheduled, how drivers are supported and how risks are monitored can make the difference between a near miss and a serious incident.
One of the biggest challenges facing fleets today is not a lack of awareness, but the risk of complacency.
Many organisations have invested heavily in safety policies and procedures over the years. They provide driver training, carry out vehicle inspections and review incidents when they occur. These are all essential measures, but they are only a part of the picture.
Road risk is dynamic, shifting with changing workloads, new routes, tighter delivery schedules and evolving vehicle technology. Consequently, safety cannot be treated as something that is addressed periodically or revisited only after an incident. It needs to be managed continuously, with the same level of attention given to cost control or operational performance.
Risk hiding in plain sight
In practice, this often comes down to making better use of information that fleets already have.
Most organisations already have access to significant amounts of operational data, generated through fleet management systems, vehicle diagnostics and incident reporting processes. In many cases, however, this information is reviewed retrospectively, once something has gone wrong.
Look for early warning signs before they escalate is generally a more effective approach.
Early warning signs can help highlight emerging risks. A cluster of harsh braking events on a particular route, for example, might point to congestion or unrealistic schedules, evidence of fatigue could suggest that shift patterns need to be reviewed, while recurring incidents involving the same type of vehicle might indicate a maintenance issue.
Individually, these issues may seem minor, but taken together they can reveal where problems are arising
The organisations that make the greatest progress in reducing incidents tend to be those that respond to these early signals and make practical adjustments, from refining schedules to targeting training where it’s most needed.
Data should drive action
Prevention is rarely the result of a single intervention. More often than not, it’s built on consistent attention to detail and a willingness to act early.
Technology can support this process, but it is not a solution on its own.
Modern fleet management systems provide valuable visibility into driver behaviour, vehicle performance and operational trends. They can help identify risks and provide context around incidents, but their real value lies in enabling more informed decision-making.
The recent data serves as a reminder that progress in road safety cannot be taken for granted and that fleets can have a direct influence on road risk.
Practical steps, backed by a clear understanding of day-to-day risk, can make a big difference. When organisations maintain visibility of what is happening across their operations, they are better placed to intervene and prevent problems from recurring.