Transport operators should prepare for expansion of vehicle safety legislation

Durite, a leading provider of commercial vehicle safety solutions, is urging fleet operators, OEMs and bodybuilders to prepare for a potential expansion of advanced vehicle safety legislation in the UK. This follows a Government consultation exploring the introduction of new safety technologies under the Great Britain type-approval framework.
The Department for Transport (DfT) is considering proposals to incorporate up to 18 advanced safety features into UK law, bringing national regulations closer in line with the EU’s General Safety Regulation (GSR2). This move signals a significant step towards improving road safety standards while encouraging the adoption of modern vehicle technologies across multiple sectors.
GSR2 represents a comprehensive framework aimed at enhancing vehicle safety through both structural improvements and intelligent systems. It focuses on areas such as improved direct driver vision, collision avoidance technology, lane departure warnings, intelligent speed assistance and driver monitoring systems. These innovations are designed to reduce human error, one of the leading causes of road incidents, while supporting safer driving practices.
Across the European Union, GSR2 already applies to a wide range of vehicle categories, including cars, vans, buses and heavy goods vehicles. If similar measures are implemented in Great Britain, N2 and N3 trucks are likely to face stricter requirements, particularly around direct vision standards and integrated safety systems. This would mark a notable shift for UK fleet operators, many of whom are already navigating evolving safety expectations through schemes such as FORS and DVS.
Government impact assessments highlight the potential benefits of adopting advanced safety technologies, suggesting they could prevent more than 758,000 collisions and 65,000 casualties in Great Britain over a 15-year period. These figures underline the importance of early preparation and proactive investment in safety solutions.
“The consultation shows a positive commitment to improving road safety,” says Veronique Vanoli, Marketing Director at Durite, “and operators can take a gradual, informed approach. By understanding the technologies early, fleets can explore options that genuinely strengthen safety and operational efficiency.”
Durite is positioning itself as a trusted partner in this transition, helping fleets understand and implement effective safety strategies. The company offers a wide range of vehicle safety and vision systems tailored to the demands of commercial environments. Its solutions include high-definition camera systems, multi-camera configurations, blind spot detection technologies and in-cab displays, all engineered to enhance visibility and driver awareness.
Beyond supplying equipment, Durite supports operators by assessing existing vehicle safety and visibility systems. This consultative approach enables fleets to identify where improvements can deliver the greatest impact, whether upgrading current vehicles or specifying new ones. By focusing on practical, scalable solutions, operators can align with emerging regulations while maintaining operational efficiency.
“When integrated correctly, these systems can support compliance with emerging safety expectations, but more importantly, they improve everyday safety for drivers and other road users,” Veronique adds. “Our role is to guide operators through the landscape, offer honest advice, and provide future-ready solutions that support long-term confidence.”
As regulatory discussions continue, Durite remains committed to working closely with UK fleets. By sharing expertise, fostering trust and delivering innovation-led safety technologies, the company aims to help businesses protect their drivers, safeguard their reputations and ensure long-term operational resilience in an increasingly safety-focused industry.