Headline News

Fleet Management

New HGV's

Demand for trucks steady in supply constrained market

Thursday, August 18, 2022 - 09:47
No Comments
930 Views
Fleet Management, General News, HGV News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)

UK heavy goods vehicle (HGV) registrations grew by 0.4% to 9,533 units in the second quarter of 2022, according to new figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Despite the Q2 growth, compared with a strong bounce back last year,1 half-year performance remains -1.0% down on 2021 as the sector struggles to recover from global supply and demand disruptions caused by the pandemic.2

While there has been robust UK demand for HGVs, particularly for articulated trucks and tractors, the global shortage of semiconductors and raw materials such as steel and aluminium has restricted manufacturing capacity, constraining order delivery. As a result, the sector is -29.5% down in the first half of this year compared with pre-pandemic 2019, with 19,370 new trucks registered.3

The marginal growth in the second quarter was driven by increased demand for artics, up 19.3% year on year to 4,152 units, with a 12.5% increase in registrations over the half-year period at 9,014 units. The number of newly registered rigid trucks, meanwhile, fell by -10.5% to 5,381 units in Q2, and -10.3 in the year to date to 10,356 units, although the segment has still accounted for more than half (53.5%) of the market this year.

Demand for tractors has remained strong throughout 2022, up 13.3% and representing 46.0% of the market so far this year. However, all other segments have seen declines, including box vans (-13.9%), tippers (-12.4%), curtain-sided trucks (-10.2%) and refuse disposal vehicles (-29.2%). Fleet renewal cycles are naturally volatile and are more visible in these lower-volume segments, with registration levels more likely to be artificially impacted by supply shortages.

Across the British nations, uptake varied considerably during the half-year period. England recorded a -1.3% decline in registrations, while those in Scotland fell by -8.7%. Operators in Northern Ireland and Wales, meanwhile, registered 23.8% and 6.5% more HGVs than last year respectively, although together they represent only 6.3% of total UK registrations.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “The best second quarter for the heavy goods vehicle market since the pandemic is a positive sign as the sector continues to navigate significant global supply shortages amid high inflation and rising fuel and energy costs. Demand remains robust, but to ensure the fleet renewal necessary to transition from fossil fuels to new technologies, government must encourage new vehicle acquisition and HGV charging infrastructure, keeping the UK at the front of the queue for the latest low and zero-emission trucks.”

1 Q2 HGV registrations in 2021: 9,493 units, +128.5%.
2 Half-year HGV registrations in 2021: 19,557 units.
3 Half-year HGV registrations in 2019: 27,464 units.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Woman driving a VW van

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles launches onlin...

Aug 18, 2022No Comments

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has launched a new online finance calculator to help buyers select the best package as figures reveal 71 per cent of van drivers trust

DVSA: Trailers tested in Ma...

The Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) is aware

Aug 18, 2022

K1 Logistics takes delivery...

South Wales-based K1 Logistics has taken delivery of its

Aug 18, 2022
Nissan Townstar

Nissan announces pricing fo...

Nissan has revealed the pricing structure for variants of

Aug 18, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    M53 closure to help construct ...

    National Highways is paving the

    Aug 09, 20226,288 Views
    MG4

    MG Motor UK announces specific...

    MG is announcing more specifications

    Aug 09, 20224,944 Views

    How can HGV drivers beat the h...

    Following record temperatures seen in

    Aug 09, 20224,776 Views
    HGV Driver

    Government and logistics secto...

    The Government and the logistics

    Aug 12, 20223,960 Views

    FairFuelUK accuse fuel compani...

    “Rishi, Liz: MPs and the

    Aug 09, 20223,828 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202172,522 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202146,962 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202242,528 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202137,590 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202230,000 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing