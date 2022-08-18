Headline News

Fleet Management

Nissan Townstar

Nissan announces pricing for all new Townstar

Thursday, August 18, 2022 - 09:55
No Comments
1,002 Views
Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Nissan, Secondary News

Nissan has revealed the pricing structure for variants of its all new compact van, Townstar.

The successor to Nissan’s hugely successful e-NV200, Townstar is primed to future-proof business operations and accelerate the transition towards electrification. Key to its appeal, however, will be the fact that it offers two highly advanced powertrain solutions – one petrol and one fully electric, in combination with the latest driving technologies.

For customers looking towards zero emission motoring, prices will start from £29,945* for a short-wheelbase Townstar equipped with a 45kWh battery, with a range of up to 183 miles WLTP combined or up to 269 miles in city cycle.

Alternatively, a refined 1.3-litre TCe petrol unit is also available and is fully compliant with the latest Euro 6d-Full emissions regulations, delivering 130HP of power and 240Nm of torque, offering power and efficiency in equal measure. Petrol versions of Townstar start from £19,475.

Townstar brings a suite of 20+ technologies to the compact van segment and will feature a broad range of safety technologies and advanced driver assistance features such as Intelligent Emergency Braking, Hands-Free Parking, Intelligent Cruise Control and Around View Monitor (AVM), exclusive to Nissan, putting it at the forefront of its category.

The exciting line-up comprises four generously-specified trim levels: Visia – well equipped and ready to work; Acenta – featuring enhanced facilities to accommodate most professional needs; Tekna, incorporating additional driver convenience and exterior styling; and Tekna+, combining the very latest technology with enhanced driver assistance.

When it comes to carrying capabilities, Townstar provides a generous payload of up to 600kg (SWB) or 800kg (LWB). In addition, the maximum braked towing capacity is 1,500kg.

Allan Newman, LCV product manager at Nissan GB, said: “We’re delighted to be providing more information about all-new Townstar as its arrival in the UK approaches. Offering two efficient powertrain solutions, practical design and unique Nissan technologies, it is comprehensively equipped to meet customers’ ever-changing needs.

“With tougher emissions standards, urban access restrictions, and ever-increasing demand for last-mile delivery, businesses large and small need to find effective and sustainable solutions to remain competitive and optimise their operations. We’re confident Townstar will meet their every need.”

Electric versions:
Electric versions of the all-new Townstar are priced from £29,945 and will come with an 11kW (Visia grade) or 22kW AC (Acenta grade on) on-board charging system which will be class-leading in its segment. As with its e-NV200 predecessor, there will also be a DC rapid charging connector standard from Acenta grade, which can recharge the battery from 0% to 80% in a little over 40 minutes.

Prices for all-electric short-wheelbase examples range upwards to £34,845 for a Tekna+ model. Long-wheelbase all-electric Townstar varies in price from £31,245 (Visia) to £35,845 (Tekna+).

Petrol versions:
On petrol versions, the aforementioned £19,475 price tag applies to a SWB Visia trim-level vehicle, powered by Nissan’s 1.3-litre TCe petrol engine and with a six-speed manual transmission.

The most expensive short-wheelbase petrol-powered Townstar, in top-of-the-range Tekna+ specification, comes in at just £23,125.

Turning to long-wheelbase petrol options, prices range from £20,775 (Visia) to £24,425 (Tekna+).

Furthermore, this will all be accompanied by a pan-European five-year or 100,000-mile warranty, in addition to the eight-year or 100,000 miles battery warranty for the EV version. This includes bumper-to-bumper protection, genuine parts and accessories and roadside assistance – providing comprehensive cover for extra peace of mind.

The official start of sales will be 1st October for the petrol version and 1st December for the EV version, and pre-orders will open from 22nd August.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Woman driving a VW van

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles launches onlin...

Aug 18, 2022No Comments

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has launched a new online finance calculator to help buyers select the best package as figures reveal 71 per cent of van drivers trust

DVSA: Trailers tested in Ma...

The Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) is aware

Aug 18, 2022

K1 Logistics takes delivery...

South Wales-based K1 Logistics has taken delivery of its

Aug 18, 2022
New HGV's

Demand for trucks steady in...

UK heavy goods vehicle (HGV) registrations grew by 0.4%

Aug 18, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    M53 closure to help construct ...

    National Highways is paving the

    Aug 09, 20226,288 Views
    MG4

    MG Motor UK announces specific...

    MG is announcing more specifications

    Aug 09, 20224,944 Views

    How can HGV drivers beat the h...

    Following record temperatures seen in

    Aug 09, 20224,776 Views
    HGV Driver

    Government and logistics secto...

    The Government and the logistics

    Aug 12, 20223,960 Views

    FairFuelUK accuse fuel compani...

    “Rishi, Liz: MPs and the

    Aug 09, 20223,828 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202172,522 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202146,962 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202242,528 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202137,590 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202230,000 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing