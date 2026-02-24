Genesis reveals specification for all−new GV60 Magma

Genesis Motor UK has unveiled the full specification of the All-New GV60 Magma, the brand’s first high-performance model, ahead of its UK launch later this year. The highly anticipated electric performance SUV is currently on public display for a limited preview at Genesis Studio Battersea, offering customers an exclusive early look at the next chapter in Genesis’ evolution.
Ben Sargeant, Director of Genesis and Customer Strategy at Genesis Motor UK, said: “GV60 Magma represents the very best of Genesis. As the brand’s first high-performance model, it brings together elevated design, outstanding performance credentials and market-leading technology in a way that signals the next chapter for the brand. We look forward to introducing this new expression of luxury high-performance to our customers when it arrives in the UK later this year.”
The GV60 Magma embodies Genesis’ ‘Luxury High Performance’ philosophy, combining striking design with advanced electrified power and cutting-edge technology. Building on the foundations of the standard GV60, the Magma introduces a heightened performance identity that enhances every aspect of the driving experience.
Visually, the model adopts a wider and lower stance to improve both aerodynamic efficiency and road presence. Compared with other GV60 variants, track width has been increased by 50mm and ride height reduced by 20mm. Unique 21-inch forged alloy wheels are paired with Pirelli tyres and distinctive Magma Orange brake callipers, reinforcing its high-performance intent.
Aerodynamic enhancements play a central role in the GV60 Magma’s design. A bespoke front bumper incorporates side canard wings and integrated air vents to channel airflow around the wheels, improving high-speed stability. A distinctive triple-vent front design seamlessly houses the camera while aiding cooling efficiency. At the rear, a dedicated bumper and rear wing spoiler further optimise aerodynamic balance and underline the SUV’s dynamic credentials. Purpose-designed side skirts also contribute to stability at higher speeds.
Inside, the GV60 Magma blends premium craftsmanship with a driver-focused aesthetic aligned with Genesis’ ‘Athletic Elegance’ design language. Ten-way electrically adjustable suede bucket seats set the tone, complemented by either Magma Orange or Ash White contrast stitching. Aluminium accents add to the performance ambience, while exclusive Magma details feature throughout the cabin. The bespoke steering wheel includes a unique ring design, black emblem and orange highlights, alongside a dedicated ‘Magma’ button providing instant access to the vehicle’s specialised driving modes.
At its core, the GV60 Magma is powered by an 84kWh battery and dual electric motors delivering a combined output of 650PS. The result is a 0–60mph time of just 3.4 seconds, positioning it among the fastest electric SUVs in its class. Ultra-fast charging capability enables a 10–80 per cent recharge in just 18 minutes, ensuring that performance is matched by everyday usability.
Five driving modes are available, including two dedicated Magma settings: SPRINT and GT. SPRINT mode is engineered for maximum performance in controlled environments such as a circuit, delivering heightened responsiveness and agility. GT mode, by contrast, balances power with comfort and efficiency for refined high-speed cruising.
Boost mode, already familiar from the GV60 and Electrified GV70, has been further enhanced for the Magma. At the press of a button, output rises to 478kW (650PS and 790Nm), propelling the vehicle to a top speed of 164mph. The activation window has been extended to 15 seconds, five seconds longer than before, providing an even more intense burst of acceleration.
Launch Control makes its debut on the GV60 Magma, optimising starting torque and traction control settings to deliver rapid, controlled acceleration from a standstill. Drivers can access full power without manually engaging Boost mode, ensuring seamless performance on demand.
The suspension system has been comprehensively refined to deliver sharper handling and improved ride comfort. Revised geometry lowers the roll centre, enhancing cornering stability. Electronic Control Suspension (ECS) and End-of-Travel (EoT) control systems incorporate Hydro G-Bushes at the front and dual-layer bushings at the rear crossmember. These upgrades reduce vibration and harsh impacts while maintaining composure under high cornering loads. Braking performance is equally impressive, with front monoblock callipers clamping 400mm discs, while the rear system uses GG-rated high-friction materials for consistent stopping power.
Technology remains central to the GV60 Magma experience. A 27-inch panoramic connected car Integrated Cockpit (ccIC) dominates the dashboard, seamlessly combining infotainment and driver information within a single, intuitive display. The system provides access to features such as Virtual Gear Shift (VGS), Drift Mode and High-Performance Battery Control (HPBC), all further optimised for the Magma to enhance engagement without compromising everyday practicality.
Refinement has also been elevated through enhanced Noise, Vibration and Harshness measures. A 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium audio system supports both entertainment and the vehicle’s advanced performance sound architecture. Active Sound Design+ (e-ASD+) works in harmony with external speakers to synchronise interior and exterior acoustics. When VGS is activated, the system delivers a realistic engine tone inspired by traditional high-performance V6 models. With VGS switched off, the sound profile draws inspiration from the Goodwood Festival of Speed, blending EV-specific characteristics to create an immersive and distinctive driving soundtrack.
With its bold design, electrifying performance and sophisticated technology, the All-New GV60 Magma signals a new era for Genesis in the UK. As the brand’s first high-performance model, it sets a compelling benchmark for luxury electric SUVs and reinforces Genesis Motor UK’s commitment to innovation and customer-focused excellence.