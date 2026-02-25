Headline News

Connected Vehicles

Sysco GB named Fleet Operator to Watch in 2026

Sysco GB named Fleet Operator to Watch in 2026

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 - 08:04
No Comments
Connected Vehicles, Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, People News, Samsara, Secondary News

Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations? Platform, today released its second annual 100 Fleet Operators to Watch. The list recognises leaders who are addressing the industry’s most complex challenges with technology and setting a high standard for the future of operations across transportation, construction, field services, food and beverage, and more.

“Protecting our drivers is the foundation of our business, and technology is key to that mission,” said Paul Duncalf, Safety, Training, and Fleet Compliance Director at Sysco GB. “We are proud to be recognised by Samsara as a leader in operational innovation. By moving to an AI-driven platform that automatically vets 90% of our footage, we have achieved a 40% reduction in accidents while building a more supportive, high-performance culture for our drivers.”

Managing a fleet in 2026 is increasingly complex. From rising costs to the challenge of attracting and retaining drivers, there are no simple answers. The 100 spotlighted leaders are distinguished by their ability to act—unafraid to shake up the status quo to achieve new results. They are testing approaches, learning what technologies are most impactful, and sharing those insights to move entire industries forward.

“This list is a tribute to the people who keep our world running and the impactful progress they’re making in critical industries,” said Meagen Eisenberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsara. “Now in its second year, it recognises leaders who go beyond the day-to-day tasks of running a fleet; they are focused on continuous improvement and creating change that builds safer, more efficient organisations. Their dedication is a reminder that when operations are at their best, communities thrive.”

See the full list and read about the 100 Fleet Operators to Watch

Tags
, , , , , ,

Related Article

Nexus Rental Drives record peak performance

Nexus Rental Drives record peak performance

Feb 25, 2026No Comments

Leading B2B vehicle and plant hire specialist Nexus Rental has reported an unparalleled peak period for 2025–26, achieving record-breaking results across vehicles supplied, supply partners engaged and

Fleet Managers Roadshow returns with a new look

Fleet Managers Roadshow ret...

Fleet professionals from across the North West and beyond

Feb 25, 2026
Boost in grants for home and business EV charge point

Boost in grants for home an...

Renters, flat owners, households without driveways and businesses across

Feb 25, 2026
Genesis reveals specification for all−new GV60 Magma

Genesis reveals specificati...

Genesis Motor UK has unveiled the full specification of

Feb 24, 2026

Leave A Comment

Fleetpoint Green News

Fleetpoint WLC Ad

Connect

Location

Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

Tel: 01772 585111

Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Ltd t/a Fleetpoint
Vehicle Data Powered by Solifi. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing
Vehicle Whole Life Cost information supplied by Whole life Cost Toolkit