Sysco GB named Fleet Operator to Watch in 2026

Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations? Platform, today released its second annual 100 Fleet Operators to Watch. The list recognises leaders who are addressing the industry’s most complex challenges with technology and setting a high standard for the future of operations across transportation, construction, field services, food and beverage, and more.
“Protecting our drivers is the foundation of our business, and technology is key to that mission,” said Paul Duncalf, Safety, Training, and Fleet Compliance Director at Sysco GB. “We are proud to be recognised by Samsara as a leader in operational innovation. By moving to an AI-driven platform that automatically vets 90% of our footage, we have achieved a 40% reduction in accidents while building a more supportive, high-performance culture for our drivers.”
Managing a fleet in 2026 is increasingly complex. From rising costs to the challenge of attracting and retaining drivers, there are no simple answers. The 100 spotlighted leaders are distinguished by their ability to act—unafraid to shake up the status quo to achieve new results. They are testing approaches, learning what technologies are most impactful, and sharing those insights to move entire industries forward.
“This list is a tribute to the people who keep our world running and the impactful progress they’re making in critical industries,” said Meagen Eisenberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsara. “Now in its second year, it recognises leaders who go beyond the day-to-day tasks of running a fleet; they are focused on continuous improvement and creating change that builds safer, more efficient organisations. Their dedication is a reminder that when operations are at their best, communities thrive.”
See the full list and read about the 100 Fleet Operators to Watch.