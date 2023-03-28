Why Sustainability Managers might become crucial for fleets

Fleets are increasing their efficiency, but over the last few years, there has been an increased need to limit their impact on the environment with the government introducing plans to move to alternative fuels, improve air quality and cut carbon emissions.
This gives weight to the value for businesses of having a ‘Sustainability Manager’ in place. Such a role would follow a number of factors, most notably the deadlines imposed by the government on the transition to electric vehicles. It has pledged that by 2035 all new cars and LCVs sold must be either pure electric vehicles, or hydrogen fuel cell EVs. New petrol and diesel models will be banned from 2030 and new hybrids by 2035.
This transition to zero emissions is not solely a UK initiative – the 2021 COP26 environmental summit saw nearly 30 governments, as well as states, manufacturers and fleets signing a declaration to work ‘towards all sales of new cars and vans being zero emission globally by 2040.’
The growing potential for a Sustainability Manager
Although all businesses will be impacted in the long term by the global goal of moving to zero emissions, Sustainability Managers are already highly relevant since fleets at some of the largest companies are already having to report their carbon footprint and environmental impact. That’s because the Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting (SECR) programme requires energy and carbon reporting by businesses that are either required to prepare a Directors report or meet two or more of the following criteria; 250+ employees, £36+ annual turnover, or £18m+ balance sheet. These companies must report how much energy is being used during their operations, such as their total annual energy consumption, certain greenhouse gas emissions and their emissions intensity ratio.
In addition to coming up with new methods for reducing damage to the environment (whether it’s new ways of working and procurement), Sustainability Managers must also measure and report current emissions. In fact, they could also help businesses that have to demonstrate what actions are being taken to reduce energy usage and carbon emissions, as well as illustrate their methodology for calculations.
The three areas of focus for the Sustainability Manager?
Typically, a Sustainability Manager would usually focus on the following key areas within fleet operations:
• Monitoring vehicle usage: They will monitor the fleet’s number of vehicles so they adequately suit the business’ operational needs, and whether those vehicles are being used in the right way. They would also examine routing and mileage to reduce the distance for journeys if appropriate- and therefore emissions.
• The road to zero emission: Identifying how new technologies or alternative fuels will create opportunities is another key role for Sustainability Managers. This will help companies striving to meet zero emissions and means that the right infrastructure and vehicles as well as fuel type is put into place. However, this will require a balance between operational suitability and environmental impact.
• Increasing fuel efficiency: To ensure there is a suitable level of fuel or energy that is being used or reduced over time, a Sustainability Manager will analyse MPG, recording fuel purchasing and consumption, vehicle performance and maintenance.
Helping ‘drive’ the change
Clearly, data makes the world go round. Data within the EV space can be utilised to make buying and operating decisions and demonstrate the road to zero emissions. Having this type of information readily available allows Sustainability Managers to have a holistic view of their fleet and make changes as needed to reach their targets while enabling them to report to the business the impact of its fleet.
This adds weight to the emerging role provided the framework is in place that is needed to instigate real change, as well as reporting on current activity, ultimately working to reduce a firm’s environmental impact while making it more operationally and financially efficient too.
Author: Tom Rowlands, Managing Director, Global EV Solutions at FLEETCOR