VodaFone
Headline News
Free Rolling Tyres (March 28, 2023 9:13 am)
DX announce the opening of two new sites (March 27, 2023 10:37 am)
Commercial Vehicle Show 2023 (March 27, 2023 8:17 am)
The new MINI Clubman Final Edition (March 24, 2023 10:22 am)
Two new Volvo FH Globetrotter XL trucks for Robert Walker (March 24, 2023 9:42 am)

Expert Blog

Car overtaking an HGV on the motorway

Why Sustainability Managers might become crucial for fleets

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 - 09:33
No Comments
648 Views
Expert Blog, Fleet Management, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Fleets are increasing their efficiency, but over the last few years, there has been an increased need to limit their impact on the environment with the government introducing plans to move to alternative fuels, improve air quality and cut carbon emissions.

This gives weight to the value for businesses of having a ‘Sustainability Manager’ in place. Such a role would follow a number of factors, most notably the deadlines imposed by the government on the transition to electric vehicles. It has pledged that by 2035 all new cars and LCVs sold must be either pure electric vehicles, or hydrogen fuel cell EVs. New petrol and diesel models will be banned from 2030 and new hybrids by 2035.

This transition to zero emissions is not solely a UK initiative – the 2021 COP26 environmental summit saw nearly 30 governments, as well as states, manufacturers and fleets signing a declaration to work ‘towards all sales of new cars and vans being zero emission globally by 2040.’

Articulated HGV on the road at sunrise

Photo by Ahmet Polat: https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-trailer-truck-on-the-road-5410923/

The growing potential for a Sustainability Manager

Although all businesses will be impacted in the long term by the global goal of moving to zero emissions, Sustainability Managers are already highly relevant since fleets at some of the largest companies are already having to report their carbon footprint and environmental impact. That’s because the Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting (SECR) programme requires energy and carbon reporting by businesses that are either required to prepare a Directors report or meet two or more of the following criteria; 250+ employees, £36+ annual turnover, or £18m+ balance sheet. These companies must report how much energy is being used during their operations, such as their total annual energy consumption, certain greenhouse gas emissions and their emissions intensity ratio.

In addition to coming up with new methods for reducing damage to the environment (whether it’s new ways of working and procurement), Sustainability Managers must also measure and report current emissions. In fact, they could also help businesses that have to demonstrate what actions are being taken to reduce energy usage and carbon emissions, as well as illustrate their methodology for calculations.

The three areas of focus for the Sustainability Manager?

Typically, a Sustainability Manager would usually focus on the following key areas within fleet operations:

Monitoring vehicle usage: They will monitor the fleet’s number of vehicles so they adequately suit the business’ operational needs, and whether those vehicles are being used in the right way. They would also examine routing and mileage to reduce the distance for journeys if appropriate- and therefore emissions.

The road to zero emission: Identifying how new technologies or alternative fuels will create opportunities is another key role for Sustainability Managers. This will help companies striving to meet zero emissions and means that the right infrastructure and vehicles as well as fuel type is put into place. However, this will require a balance between operational suitability and environmental impact.

Increasing fuel efficiency: To ensure there is a suitable level of fuel or energy that is being used or reduced over time, a Sustainability Manager will analyse MPG, recording fuel purchasing and consumption, vehicle performance and maintenance.

Helping ‘drive’ the change

Clearly, data makes the world go round. Data within the EV space can be utilised to make buying and operating decisions and demonstrate the road to zero emissions. Having this type of information readily available allows Sustainability Managers to have a holistic view of their fleet and make changes as needed to reach their targets while enabling them to report to the business the impact of its fleet.

This adds weight to the emerging role provided the framework is in place that is needed to instigate real change, as well as reporting on current activity, ultimately working to reduce a firm’s environmental impact while making it more operationally and financially efficient too.

Author: Tom Rowlands, Managing Director, Global EV Solutions at FLEETCOR

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Trailer Tyre

Free Rolling Tyres

Mar 28, 2023No Comments

Last November we published an article alerting to the fact that there were to be significant changes to the DVSA annual test. One of thos changes was

Ferytrans chilled trailer

Ferytrans cut fridge emissi...

A logistics operator is reducing emissions and fuel consumption

Mar 27, 2023
DX Trucks at a depot

DX announce the opening of ...

DX, a leading provider of delivery solutions, including parcel

Mar 27, 2023
Palfinger Tail-lift

TNS 365 helps Palfinger enh...

One of the UK’s most trusted tail lift providers

Mar 27, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Case study: Maurice Flynn ...

    Providing vital support to those

    Mar 23, 20234,938 Views
    HGVs at sunrise

    Global shippers and hauliers j...

    The HGVzero action group has

    Mar 20, 20234,524 Views
    Truck Driver

    Where are we now with the HGV ...

    In January 2022, the HGV

    Mar 22, 20234,416 Views
    Volvo FH 540 Dual Clutch 6x2 tractor unit

    Two new Volvo FH Globetrotter ...

    Stockport-based Robert Walker has taken

    Mar 24, 20233,672 Views
    H2Accelerate

    H2Accelerate to fund 150 hydro...

    The H2Accelerate collaboration will fund

    Mar 20, 20233,504 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022130,560 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202288,842 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202250,766 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202246,194 Views

    UK fuel crisis: the worst is y...

    UK drivers, fleet managers, and

    May 17, 202227,774 Views
    Recent Blogs
    Car overtaking an HGV on the motorway

    Why Sustainability Managers mi...

    Fleets are increasing their efficiency,

    Mar 28, 2023
    Trailer Tyre

    Free Rolling Tyres

    Last November we published an

    Mar 28, 2023
    Tom Rowlands

    Tom Rowlands

    Tom Rowlands is Managing Director,

    Mar 28, 2023
    Ferytrans chilled trailer

    Ferytrans cut fridge emissions...

    A logistics operator is reducing

    Mar 27, 2023
    DX Trucks at a depot

    DX announce the opening of two...

    DX, a leading provider of

    Mar 27, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint Media Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing