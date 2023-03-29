TVL Security’s Ford-approved packs available in the aftermarket

Ford van owners can now easily equip their vehicles with TVL Security’s award-winning packages even after their vehicles have hit the road. Originally manufactured as factory-fit options, the products are now available to all Transit and Transit Custom vans as aftermarket solutions.
Designed in partnership with Ford Pro engineers, customers can choose from three options – the SlamHandle, HookLock and ArmourShell security packs – to add additional layers of defence to their vehicles as best suited to their specific needs.
Laura Moran, Managing Director, TVL Group, says: “At TVL, we are committed to making effective security solutions not just affordable, but accessible to van owners all across the UK.
“With the combination of our rigorous testing programmes – which comply with the Police’s Secured by Design initiative – and Ford’s approval, our customers can rest assured these technologies act as a real deterrent against van and tool theft.”
The SlamHandle Security Pack features solid stainless-steel latch shields on the rear and side load doors, which help to stop thieves from drilling through the mechanism to access the vehicle. The side and rear doors automatically lock on closure – adding an additional layer of protection, while also being a time saver for multi-drop drivers.
The HookLock Security Pack has been specifically designed to delay entry, ideal for those leaving valuable equipment in the van overnight or for a long period of time. Features include a front door loom guard, deadlocks on the driver and passenger doors, and hook locks on the side and rear doors.
Lastly, for the most powerful line of defence, the ArmourShell Security Pack offers the same benefits as the HookLock option but with the added visual deterrent of external semi-automatic locks on the side and rear doors, with anti-drill inserts and a hardened steel locking bolt.
All three TVL Security packs also include Replock™ – a high security cylinder that prevents thieves from picking the driver’s door lock to gain access – as well as access to the Ford-Pass Pro app as standard.