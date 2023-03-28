VodaFone
Headline News
Free Rolling Tyres (March 28, 2023 9:13 am)
DX announce the opening of two new sites (March 27, 2023 10:37 am)
Commercial Vehicle Show 2023 (March 27, 2023 8:17 am)
The new MINI Clubman Final Edition (March 24, 2023 10:22 am)
Two new Volvo FH Globetrotter XL trucks for Robert Walker (March 24, 2023 9:42 am)

Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA)

Trailer Tyre

Free Rolling Tyres

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 - 09:13
No Comments
486 Views
Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Roadworthiness, Top News, Vehicle Safety

Last November we published an article alerting to the fact that there were to be significant changes to the DVSA annual test. One of thos changes was about the correct fitting of free rolling tyres.

The DVSA has recently updated their information and provided links to the new PSV & HGV Inspection Manuals.

DVSA Annual Test

Image: DVSA

Free rolling tyres (FRTs) fitted to front steering axles will be treated as a major deficiency at annual test.

This means such vehicles and trailers will fail the annual test.

A tyre marked with the term ‘FRT’ on the side wall stands for Free Rolling Tyre. This marking means the tyre is designed for use on axles of a motor vehicle and trailer axles, other than front steering and drive axles.

Currently, vehicles and trailers which are fitted with FRTs on drive axles are categorised as a major item at annual test and will result in a failure.

The DVSA have updated the HGV and PSV inspection manuals to reflect the change for FRTs on front steering axles.

PSV Inspection Manual
HGV Inspection Manual

Tyre checks should be part of a driver’s daily walkaround checks – as well as the regular management controls that operators need to have in place. You can read their latest blog post on good tyre management.

Vehicles which are being used for a driving test must be compliant. The DVSA will refuse to carry out a test if vehicles are not in a roadworthy condition.

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Car overtaking an HGV on the motorway

Why Sustainability Managers might become cruc...

Mar 28, 2023No Comments

Fleets are increasing their efficiency, but over the last few years, there has been an increased need to limit their impact on the environment with the government

Ferytrans chilled trailer

Ferytrans cut fridge emissi...

A logistics operator is reducing emissions and fuel consumption

Mar 27, 2023
DX Trucks at a depot

DX announce the opening of ...

DX, a leading provider of delivery solutions, including parcel

Mar 27, 2023
Palfinger Tail-lift

TNS 365 helps Palfinger enh...

One of the UK’s most trusted tail lift providers

Mar 27, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Case study: Maurice Flynn ...

    Providing vital support to those

    Mar 23, 20234,938 Views
    HGVs at sunrise

    Global shippers and hauliers j...

    The HGVzero action group has

    Mar 20, 20234,524 Views
    Truck Driver

    Where are we now with the HGV ...

    In January 2022, the HGV

    Mar 22, 20234,416 Views
    Volvo FH 540 Dual Clutch 6x2 tractor unit

    Two new Volvo FH Globetrotter ...

    Stockport-based Robert Walker has taken

    Mar 24, 20233,672 Views
    H2Accelerate

    H2Accelerate to fund 150 hydro...

    The H2Accelerate collaboration will fund

    Mar 20, 20233,498 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022130,560 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202288,842 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202250,766 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202246,194 Views

    UK fuel crisis: the worst is y...

    UK drivers, fleet managers, and

    May 17, 202227,774 Views
    Recent Blogs
    Car overtaking an HGV on the motorway

    Why Sustainability Managers mi...

    Fleets are increasing their efficiency,

    Mar 28, 2023
    Trailer Tyre

    Free Rolling Tyres

    Last November we published an

    Mar 28, 2023
    Tom Rowlands

    Tom Rowlands

    Tom Rowlands is Managing Director,

    Mar 28, 2023
    Ferytrans chilled trailer

    Ferytrans cut fridge emissions...

    A logistics operator is reducing

    Mar 27, 2023
    DX Trucks at a depot

    DX announce the opening of two...

    DX, a leading provider of

    Mar 27, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint Media Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing