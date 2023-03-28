Last November we published an article alerting to the fact that there were to be significant changes to the DVSA annual test. One of thos changes was about the correct fitting of free rolling tyres.
The DVSA has recently updated their information and provided links to the new PSV & HGV Inspection Manuals.
Free rolling tyres (FRTs) fitted to front steering axles will be treated as a major deficiency at annual test.
This means such vehicles and trailers will fail the annual test.
A tyre marked with the term ‘FRT’ on the side wall stands for Free Rolling Tyre. This marking means the tyre is designed for use on axles of a motor vehicle and trailer axles, other than front steering and drive axles.
Currently, vehicles and trailers which are fitted with FRTs on drive axles are categorised as a major item at annual test and will result in a failure.
The DVSA have updated the HGV and PSV inspection manuals to reflect the change for FRTs on front steering axles.
• PSV Inspection Manual
• HGV Inspection Manual
Tyre checks should be part of a driver’s daily walkaround checks – as well as the regular management controls that operators need to have in place. You can read their latest blog post on good tyre management.
Vehicles which are being used for a driving test must be compliant. The DVSA will refuse to carry out a test if vehicles are not in a roadworthy condition.