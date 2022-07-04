Headline News

Tom Rowlands

Monday, July 4, 2022 - 06:21
Expert Bio

Tom RowlandsTom Rowlands is Managing Director, Global EV Solutions at FLEETCOR.

Tom is responsible for managing our EV organisation & driving growth and momentum for the company in EV, especially in the UK. He is passionate about helping fleets with their transition from Fossil fuels to EVs and other alternative fuels, ensuring they have a seamless experience in paying for all of their fuelling needs.

Prior to joining FLEETCOR, Tom worked in consulting helping companies realise the most of acquisitions which gave him a good grounding for helping to solve complex problems for businesses. Tom wants to ensure FLEETCOR is working to build a better world and simple payment solutions that make it quicker and easier for fleets.

Contributing Posts:

Considerations for making home charging work for your fleet

