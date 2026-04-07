GXO Accelerator: an Open Innovation programme

GXO Logistics, the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, has announced the launch of GXO Accelerator, a new Open Innovation programme aimed at identifying, testing and scaling emerging technologies across the UK and Ireland.
The GXO Accelerator represents a significant step forward in the company’s strategy to foster collaboration between logistics operations and cutting-edge technology providers. Developed in partnership with L Marks, the initiative will bring together startups, scale-ups and established technology specialists through a structured innovation model designed to address real-world operational challenges in the logistics sector.
Paul Durkin, Chief Operating Officer for GXO in the UK and Ireland, highlighted the importance of innovation in an evolving supply chain landscape. “Supply chains are evolving rapidly, and collaboration with innovative technology partners is essential to staying ahead of that change,” he said. “GXO Accelerator will give innovative technology companies the opportunity to work directly with our teams to tackle real operational challenges and demonstrate the value their solutions can bring to logistics operations today and tomorrow.”
The programme will see selected companies join a 12-week cohort, working alongside GXO experts in live logistics environments. Participants will test and refine their technologies in real-world settings, with a focus on delivering measurable improvements in efficiency, resilience and sustainability across supply chains.
GXO Accelerator will concentrate on several key innovation areas critical to the future of logistics. These include defence and infrastructure logistics, where technologies can enhance materials control, traceability and asset monitoring across complex and regulated supply chains. Another focus is digital transport, with solutions aimed at improving driver safety, increasing operational intelligence and enhancing coordination across delivery networks.
The programme will also explore innovations in workforce management, encouraging the development of tools that enable more agile, data-driven deployment of staff, streamline HR processes using artificial intelligence, and provide greater visibility into workforce skills and progression. In addition, GXO is inviting applications under an open category for technologies that fall outside these themes but demonstrate strong potential to deliver operational value.
Through structured test-and-learn cycles, participants will gain access to GXO’s operational and technology teams, enabling them to refine their solutions in practical scenarios. Successful innovations may then be scaled across GXO’s UK and Ireland operations, offering significant growth opportunities for participating companies.
Daniel Saunders, CEO of L Marks, emphasised the value of collaboration in driving innovation. “We’re delighted to be launching GXO Accelerator and to support GXO in bringing together leading technology companies to turn innovation into operational reality. GXO’s scale and reach allow technology companies to pilot their solutions in real logistics environments and work directly with the teams responsible for running them. Having worked alongside Wincanton as its innovation partner since 2017, it’s great to see that foundation evolve into GXO Accelerator and to help take the programme into its next phase.”
The launch of GXO Accelerator builds on a strong legacy of innovation. Prior to GXO’s integration of Wincanton’s innovation initiatives, 30 technology businesses had participated in the W2 Labs programme. These companies developed solutions spanning AI-powered vehicle damage detection, predictive behaviour forecasting, autonomous mobile robotics, machine learning-driven labour optimisation, global asset visibility, digital recruitment tools and new approaches to maximising freight and warehouse capacity.
This foundation positions GXO Accelerator as a natural evolution in the company’s commitment to innovation and collaboration within the logistics ecosystem. By connecting technology providers with real operational challenges, GXO aims to accelerate meaningful transformation across the sector.
Applications for the first GXO Accelerator cohort are now open, with technology providers encouraged to apply via the official programme website.