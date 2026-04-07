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National Windscreens acquires Rapid Windscreens

National Windscreens acquires Rapid Windscreens

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 - 08:56
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Manufacturer News, Merger & Acquisitions (M&A), News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Cary Group UK has strengthened its position in the automotive glass market with the acquisition of Rapid Windscreens Limited, advancing its strategy to further consolidate the UK sector alongside its existing National Windscreens operations.

Based in Corby, Northamptonshire, Rapid Windscreens Limited is a well-established and trusted provider of windscreen fitting services. The region continues to see strong growth, with Corby recognised as one of the UK’s fastest-growing towns, driving consistent demand from both fleet operators and insurance customers.

The integration of Rapid Windscreens into the National Windscreens network will enhance Cary Group UK’s ability to meet rising customer demand, particularly within the insurance sector. National Windscreens has already achieved significant organic growth and built a reputation as a reliable service provider, making this acquisition a strategic move to expand capacity and regional coverage.

Rapid Windscreens has been owned and developed by Stephen Farr and Catherine Farr since 1993, during which time the business has built a solid reputation for high-quality service. As part of the acquisition, both Stephen and Catherine will remain with the company, continuing to lead their team and deliver industry-leading windscreen repair and replacement services, now supported by Cary Group UK’s broader resources and network.

Stuart Boon, Managing Director of Cary Group UK, said: ““I am very pleased to announce this acquisition. By integrating Rapid Windscreens into our existing network, we enhance our ability to meet increasing demand. We look forward to working closely with Stephen and Catherine to ensure Rapid Windscreens becomes an integral part of Cary Group UK”, says Stuart Boon, MD Cary Group UK.”

This latest acquisition underlines Cary Group UK’s ongoing commitment to growth through strategic investment, strengthening its footprint in key regional markets while enhancing service capabilities for customers across the UK.

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