Kia PV5 Crew: from two-seat to five-seat crew layout

Kia has expanded its Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) range with the introduction of the Kia PV5 Crew, a new factory-built solution designed to seamlessly switch between passenger and cargo use.
Built on the PV5 Cargo L2/H1 platform, the PV5 Crew has been developed to meet the needs of businesses requiring flexibility across changing daily operations. The model enables rapid, tool-free transitions between configurations, allowing operators to move from a two-seat cargo layout to a five-seat crew setup in seconds.
Flexible by Design
A key feature of the PV5 Crew is its one-touch seat lever system, which allows users to reconfigure the interior without tools or downtime. With a single motion, the system releases the recliner, tips the seat cushion and slides the partition, making it possible to adapt the vehicle layout almost instantly.
The model forms part of Kia’s ‘Made In Plant’ (MIP) conversion strategy, meaning the vehicle is converted directly at the factory rather than through aftermarket modifications. Developed in collaboration with specialist partners, this approach ensures higher levels of integration, quality and customisation, while providing a streamlined, one-stop solution for customers.
Inside, the PV5 Crew features an L-track mounting system, enabling operators to secure cargo and install additional equipment as needed. This makes it particularly suitable for industries such as construction, maintenance, landscaping and airport operations. Additional practical features include Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) outlets in the cargo area and a durable, non-slip floor to support safer loading and unloading.
Built for Business Needs
“Expanding Kia’s PBV range with the PV5 Crew demonstrates our commitment to delivering practical, adaptable solutions for European customers,” said Erhan Eren, PBV Director at Kia Europe. “Many operators require vehicles that can support crew and cargo within the same working cycle. The PV5 Crew addresses this directly through a configurable interior system that enables fast transitions without slowing down daily operations.”
The PV5 Crew builds on the success of the PV5 Cargo L2/H1, which was named International Van of the Year. It is underpinned by Kia’s E-GMP.S (Electric-Global Modular for Service) platform, designed to deliver durability, modularity and advanced connectivity, including integration with fleet management systems.
Electric Capability and Practicality
The vehicle offers a highly adaptable cargo area, with load length ranging from 1,278mm in five-seat mode to 1,965mm in two-seat configuration. Cargo volume can be adjusted between 2.4m³ and 3.7m³ depending on layout, while the maximum payload is targeted at 625kg.
Powered by a 51.5kWh battery, the PV5 Crew delivers an estimated all-electric range of up to 283km (WLTP, pending homologation), making it suitable for a wide range of urban and regional applications.
Production of the PV5 Crew is scheduled to begin on 30 April 2026, with market availability to be confirmed. As part of Kia’s broader PBV strategy, the model represents a move towards more adaptable, electric commercial vehicles designed to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.