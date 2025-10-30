How EV charging changes your route & budget

What fleet operators need to know about the future fuel stop
The rapid ascent of electric vehicle (EV) adoption presents a pivotal juncture for fuel retailers and the broader energy sector. As concepts like the “forecourt of the future” and integrated food convenience gain traction, a primary concern for traditional fuel providers is the potential erosion of customer loyalty and revenue, particularly with the proliferation of home, workplace, and destination charging options. The ‘cannibalisation’ of conventional fuel sales by EV charging is a palpable threat, yet it simultaneously offers many opportunities, fostering innovation in revenue generation, loyalty programmes, and dynamic discounting models. However, this transition is not without significant hurdles, notably the substantial capital expenditure and infrastructure challenges involved in upgrading electricity grids and retrofitting existing forecourt layouts.
Architectural Evolution and Safety Imperatives
The complexities extend beyond economics, encompassing an escalating regulatory landscape that now includes stringent health and safety mandates, analogous to those governing fast-food establishments. A critical consideration for service stations is the heightened safety risk associated with co-locating highly flammable fuels (petrol/diesel) with high-voltage EV chargers, which has resulted in a radical rethink of service station architecture and infrastructure with segregated zones for different energy sources – traditional fuels, hydrogen, and EV charging- and potentially incorporating fire-rated barriers. Furthermore, intelligent grid integration becomes critical, potentially leveraging battery storage and renewable energy inputs. Modular retail and food spaces, designed for rapid turnover and flexibility, will be crucial to balancing safety with an uncompromised customer experience.
Monetising Dwell Time
While the demands of EV charging introduce operational complexities, the extended dwell time of 20–45 minutes for EV drivers presents an unprecedented commercial opportunity. This enforced pause at the charging point opens the door to high-margin ventures previously less integrated into the forecourt model, including fast food, grocery, pharmacy, and diverse service-based retail. For fuel retailers, this signifies a strategic avenue to diversify revenue streams, moving beyond the traditionally lower margins of fuel and electricity. The charging wait can be transformed into a productive and enjoyable value-add by offering high-quality Wi-Fi, comfortable seating, ambient lighting, immaculate amenities, and even co-working spaces.
However, embracing these new revenue streams demands significant investment in grid upgrades, forecourt retrofitting, and the installation of rapid charging infrastructure alongside new retail and dining facilities. This capital intensity often poses a formidable barrier, particularly for independent fuel retailers lacking franchise agreements. Conversely, those operating under franchise models may access vital funding from their respective energy companies, who are strategically capitalising on this shift by forging partnerships with established retail entities operating beyond the traditional service station footprint, thereby solidifying their long-term market presence.
The Payment Transformation and Data Advantage
The expanded service offering mandates a parallel evolution in payment infrastructure. Convenience and security in transactions remain key, necessitating a unified payment mechanism capable of handling diverse purchases, from EV charging to convenience store items, leveraging digital technologies. The current landscape remains fragmented, with fuel retailers now accommodating various payment methods – mobile applications, RFID, QR codes, NFC, and traditional contactless cards—due to the varied service providers in the e-mobility ecosystem.
Furthermore, collaboration with e-mobility service providers and developing innovative charging technologies will be critical, and includes optimising charging schedules, advancing plug-and-charge capabilities, and implementing faster charging solutions. Enabling bi-directional energy flow opens avenues for monetising idle vehicle battery time, potentially facilitating vehicle-to-grid payments, thereby creating new revenue streams from stored energy.
Beyond transaction processing, businesses within the broader fleet ecosystem increasingly advocate for enhanced data integration as part of the payment process. This includes granular insights such as kWh charged, charge duration, idle time, precise cost metrics, vehicle odometer readings, and variable pricing models based on time-of-, such as kWh charged, charge duration, idle time, precise cost metrics, vehicle odometer readings, and variable pricing models based on time of day or electricity demand (e.g., off-peak discounts). That level of comprehensive data empowers fleet businesses with a superior understanding of the total cost of ownership. However, the secure processing of payment and vehicle telematics data is non-negotiable, demanding stringent adherence to data privacy regulations. Providing this data not only cultivates brand loyalty but also equips customers with the insights to optimise time, plan routes more efficiently, and enhance operational productivity.
In the fast-paced world of commercial fleets, the adage of “time is money” remains true. A delivery company cannot afford hours of vehicle downtime for charging, as any delays directly impact key performance indicators and customer service commitments. Therefore, fuel retailers who proactively adapt to this evolving landscape must consider all the relevant components that incentivise customers to utilise their facilities. The focus must shift from “quick fuel” to offering a “productive, enjoyable, convenient, secure, and safe wait time,” ensuring minimal disruption and maximum value for the modern mobility consumer.
Author: Leon Du Plessis, Key Account Manager for MEA at The ai Corporation (ai)