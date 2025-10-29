Pallet-Track and Women in Logistics addresses challenges

Pallet-Track and its Northern Irish partner have teamed up with Women in Logistics UK to host a leading industry event on the unique challenges facing the logistics sector in Ireland.
The pallet network and TST Group, which has depots in Ballymena and Birmingham, held the event to discuss the complexities of cross-border logistics and address the ongoing difficulties around the Windsor Framework.
The event was chaired by Maire Claire Reid, managing director at TST Group – the fast-growing Northern Irish logistics firm – who shared details of her career across every corner of the transport industry and Women in Logistics UK CIC co-founder, Ruth Waring FCILT.
Key discussion points included the realities of cross-border trade after Brexit, the impact of the Windsor Framework and the biggest opportunities for growth in this new landscape.
Debbie Patterson, Group Customs Manager at TST Group, spoke about the new border reality and how businesses can make sense of Brexit and the Windsor Framework, which has been implemented in stages over the last two years.
A panel chaired by Maire Claire and featuring TST Group compliance manager Kelly Donnelly and UK transport manager Michelle Scott, Pamela Dennison of Fibrus and Charlene McGonagle of Henderson shared practical, actional insights with valuable takeaways for the audience.
Discussion topics included innovation and changes that have delivered demonstrable growth for their companies, growth opportunities from a wide range of perspectives including fleet and technology, compliance and transport operations, plus the policy and infrastructure changes needed to unlock further growth.
Pallet-Track has recently become a supporting sponsor of Women in Logistics as it underlines its commitment to diversity and equality in the industry and looks to support its members with overcoming Brexit-related logistics challenges.
Maire Claire Reid, managing director, TST Group, said: “Standing in our Ballymena warehouse — a place usually filled with trailers and pallets — and seeing it transformed into a space for connection, learning and shared ambition was something special. Events such as this remind us women aren’t just participating in logistics; we’re shaping its future.
“The sense of determination and curiosity that drives women across this industry is what connects us. Together, we’re changing the conversation and creating the kind of visibility and opportunity we once could only imagine.”
Freya Sangha of Pallet-Track said: “Our network member TST Group is a highly regarded expert on cross-border logistics in Northern Ireland, with Maire-Claire and the team continuing to demonstrate service excellence despite the ongoing difficulties imposed by the Windsor Framework.
“We are also proud to sponsor Women in Logistics; with 56 per cent of our senior leadership team being female, we are committed to enabling more women to access industry events, mentoring and professional development opportunities.”
Ruth Waring said: “The event addressed many of the challenges our members are facing on a day-to-day basis and shared beneficial advice for future growth.
“As a not-for-profit organisation, we rely on the support of the industry. Pallet-Track’s sponsorship of Women in Logistics will provide numerous benefits for our network, including new opportunities to host valuable events for knowledge sharing and networking across the whole of the UK.”
TST Group operates more than 200 vehicles, managing 500 trailers and maintaining 1.5 million square feet of warehousing space globally.