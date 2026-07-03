Source partners with Openreach to accelerate EV fleet transition

Source has entered into a new partnership with Openreach to help support the telecoms provider’s transition to a fully electric vehicle fleet, providing engineers with access to a growing network of ultra-rapid EV charging hubs across the UK.
The agreement marks another significant step in the UK’s commercial fleet electrification journey, giving Openreach engineers access to Source’s expanding network of public charging locations through the Allstar platform. The partnership is designed to ensure engineers can recharge quickly while working in the field, helping maintain productivity as the company continues to replace diesel vans with electric vehicles.
Openreach has made substantial progress in electrifying one of the UK’s largest commercial fleets, with more than 7,000 electric vehicles already on the road. The business aims to transition the majority of its fleet to electric by 2031 as part of its wider net zero strategy, while enabling engineers to combine home, depot, workplace and public charging depending on operational requirements.
Source, the EV charging joint venture between TotalEnergies and SSE, is investing heavily in expanding its ultra-rapid charging network across the UK and Ireland. The company plans to develop 300 charging hubs featuring chargers capable of delivering up to 300kW, enabling most compatible electric vehicles to recharge in less than 15 minutes. The rollout is intended to improve charging accessibility for both private motorists and commercial fleets.
Judy O’Keefe, director of Fleet at Openreach, said: “Moving a fleet our size to electric is a big job. Charging needs to be simple, safe and reliable for our engineers. That’s why partnerships like this matter.
“They give our people fast, flexible charging when they’re out on the road.
“And as we switch to electric, we’re already seeing the benefits – cutting emissions, improving air quality and helping create healthier places to live and work.
“It’s all part of our move to a zero-emissions fleet by 2031 and our wider net zero plans.”
The collaboration reflects a growing trend across the fleet sector, where charging partnerships are becoming increasingly important to support organisations operating large numbers of electric vehicles. While depot and home charging remain central to fleet operations, access to reliable public charging infrastructure provides additional flexibility for drivers who travel long distances or cannot install home chargers.
Industry analysts have consistently identified dependable charging infrastructure as one of the key enablers of commercial fleet electrification. By combining public charging with workplace and home charging solutions, fleet operators can minimise downtime, improve operational efficiency and give drivers greater confidence in using electric vehicles throughout the working day.
The partnership also strengthens Source’s growing presence within the fleet charging market. In recent months, the company has expanded agreements with fleet service providers and mobility platforms to make its charging network more accessible to business users, while continuing to invest in high-powered charging infrastructure designed to reduce charging times and improve reliability.
As demand for electric commercial vehicles continues to grow, partnerships between fleet operators and charging providers are expected to play an increasingly important role in helping businesses meet sustainability targets while maintaining efficient day-to-day operations. For Openreach, the latest agreement with Source provides another practical step towards achieving its ambition of operating a zero-emissions fleet by 2031 while supporting the UK’s broader transition to cleaner transport.