Four new Volvo FE refrigerated trucks for Nortrade

Frozen seafood distributor Nortrade has expanded its delivery fleet with four new Volvo FE 4×2 18-tonne rigid trucks, replacing vehicles from a rival manufacturer after the strong performance of a previously operated Volvo FM.
The new additions will support the Kent-based company’s temperature-controlled deliveries across the South of England, helping ensure reliable distribution of frozen seafood while enhancing driver comfort and operational efficiency.
Based in Hawkhurst, Nortrade imports frozen prawns, mussels, squid and fish through the ports of Felixstowe, Southampton and London Gateway before supplying customers throughout the region.
The vehicles were supplied by Lewis Davies, Truck Sales Executive at MC Truck & Bus, and are fitted with Gray & Adams insulated bodies paired with Carrier Transicold Supra HE 8 refrigeration units to maintain strict temperature control throughout the delivery process.
Tailored specification for temperature-controlled deliveries
Nortrade Director Alan Smith said the company’s previous experience with Volvo played a decisive role in selecting the new fleet.
“We had a 26-tonne Volvo FM previously which we got mid-contract. It was such a good truck compared to the ones we were running from another manufacturer, that it was really a no-brainer to opt for Volvo when it came time to renew the rest of our delivery fleet.
“Lewis helped us with the specification, going through everything in detail from the fridges to the tail-lift, to make sure these are absolutely perfect for the job we need them to do.”
Each truck is powered by Volvo’s Euro 6 D8K engine, producing 320hp and 1,200Nm of torque, and is paired with the manufacturer’s 12-speed I-Shift automated gearbox.
The intelligent transmission continuously analyses factors including vehicle speed, load and road gradient to optimise gear selection, improving both fuel efficiency and drivability.
Positive feedback from drivers
All four Volvo FEs have been specified with sleeper cabs to support regional distribution work and occasional overnight stays.
The cabs provide a comfortable working environment, featuring a fixed spring mattress, generous storage and ample interior space designed for driver comfort during long working days.
Smith said the new trucks have already received an enthusiastic response from Nortrade’s drivers.
“We’ve had the Volvos on the road for a couple of months now,” he said. “The drivers absolutely love them. They really like the gearbox, which delivers such a smooth ride. They are over the moon.”
Long-term fleet investment
The new trucks are covered by comprehensive Volvo Gold Contracts, with servicing and maintenance carried out by MC Truck & Bus at its Aylesford and Maidstone dealerships.
Each vehicle is expected to cover around 40,000 miles annually and will remain in operation for approximately six years.
Established more than 40 years ago, family-run Nortrade supplies sustainably sourced frozen whole, raw and prepared seafood from around the world. The latest fleet investment reflects the company’s continued focus on maintaining reliable, efficient and temperature-controlled deliveries while improving driver satisfaction and operational performance.