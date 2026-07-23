91% of hauliers stuck beneath an “integration ceiling”

The UK’s road transport sector has reached an “integration ceiling”, with 91% of hauliers operating below seamless system integration despite increasing investment in digital technology, according to new research from software provider OneAdvanced.
The survey, conducted with members of the Road Haulage Association (RHA), suggests that disconnected IT systems, manual processes and growing compliance demands are preventing operators from achieving greater efficiency, regardless of fleet size.
The findings support the launch of OneAdvanced’s new IQ platform, an intelligent software system designed to unify workflows, data and artificial intelligence (AI) across transport operations.
Disconnected systems remain the biggest challenge
The report found that more than nine in 10 road transport operators continue to rely on partially integrated systems, with even the largest fleets unable to achieve fully connected operations.
According to OneAdvanced, enterprise fleets are no more integrated than medium-sized operators, indicating that simply adding more software has failed to solve longstanding operational challenges.
Manual administration also remains widespread, with 43% of operators identifying manual data entry as one of the biggest sources of daily inefficiency. The problem becomes more pronounced as fleets grow, with increasing volumes of paperwork exposing weaknesses in existing processes.
Compliance and cashflow remain top priorities
Rather than focusing on digital transformation for its own sake, operators say their technology investments must address the issues that have the greatest impact on day-to-day operations.
The research found that 76% of respondents ranked DVSA compliance and cashflow management as higher priorities than cybersecurity, ESG reporting or subcontractor risk.
The study also highlights a significant digital divide between smaller and larger operators. Around 44% of micro fleets continue to rely primarily on intuition when making strategic decisions, while almost all businesses operating more than 50 vehicles now use business intelligence tools to support planning.
AI demand focuses on practical solutions
Despite growing interest in artificial intelligence, the research suggests operators are seeking practical applications rather than experimental technology.
Smart document processing was identified as the most valuable AI capability by 59% of respondents, closely followed by predictive vehicle maintenance at 54%. Both applications directly address the sector’s biggest operational challenges by reducing administration and helping prevent unplanned vehicle downtime.
OneAdvanced says this reflects a growing demand for AI that is embedded into existing workflows rather than standalone applications that create additional complexity.
Technology upgrade cycle approaching
The report also suggests many operators are preparing to modernise their core software platforms.
More than a third (36%) of respondents said their transport management system (TMS) requires significant modernisation, while the same proportion identified warehouse management systems (WMS) as needing major upgrades.
At the same time, customer expectations are becoming increasingly divided. Around half of operators reported no significant change in customer requirements, while 51% said clients are demanding greater digital visibility through online tracking portals, electronic proof of delivery (ePOD) and carbon emissions reporting.
Industry calls for practical technology
Richard Smith, Managing Director of the Road Haulage Association, said operators are looking for technology that removes complexity rather than adding to it.
“Our members consistently tell us that the biggest barriers to productivity aren’t a lack of ambition or willingness to embrace new technology – they’re the time and effort required to manage multiple disconnected systems whilst maintaining compliance and keeping vehicles on the road. These findings reinforce what we’re hearing across the sector. Operators are looking for practical solutions that reduce administrative burden, simplify compliance and improve efficiency, allowing them to focus on running successful businesses. Technology should remove friction from day-to-day operations, and that’s where it has the greatest value.”
Anwen Robinson, Senior Vice President for Wholesale & Logistics, Transport and Retail at OneAdvanced, added: “This research confirms what our customers tell us every day. Road transport has hit an integration ceiling, and bolting on more point solutions will not break through it. Operators are not asking for futuristic platforms – they want technology that removes daily friction, keeps them compliant and protects cashflow. That is exactly what IQ is built to do.”
Andrew Henderson, Chief Technology Officer at OneAdvanced, said AI must solve real operational problems rather than simply introducing new technology.
“The most striking finding is how pragmatic demand for AI has become. The use cases operators want – smart document processing and predictive maintenance – map directly to their biggest daily pain points. This is not about adding another tool; it is about embedding governed intelligence in the flow of work.”
The research suggests that as compliance requirements increase and customer expectations evolve, transport operators will increasingly seek integrated technology platforms that simplify operations, improve visibility and support smarter decision-making across the business.
The full survey report is available here: UK Haulage: Technology & Resilience Benchmark Report