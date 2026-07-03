ULEMCo and Luxfer Gas Cylinders to advance hydrogen transport

Hydrogen transport specialist ULEMCo Ltd and hydrogen storage manufacturer Luxfer Gas Cylinders Ltd have announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate the commercial deployment of hydrogen-powered mobility solutions. The agreement formalises a successful working relationship that has spanned more than a decade and reinforces both companies’ commitment to supporting the transition to zero-emission transport.
The collaboration combines Luxfer’s expertise in advanced hydrogen storage technology with ULEMCo’s experience in hydrogen systems integration to deliver safe, proven onboard hydrogen storage solutions for a wide range of transport applications. These include heavy-duty commercial vehicles, off-road machinery, marine vessels and rail.
Under the new agreement, the companies will work together to identify and develop opportunities for hydrogen fuel deployment across the mobility sector. By bringing together complementary capabilities, the partnership is designed to meet growing global demand for practical hydrogen-powered transport solutions.
Interest in alternative onboard energy storage technologies continues to grow, particularly in heavy-duty applications where battery-electric vehicles are often limited by cost, payload or operational requirements. The partnership aims to address these challenges by providing scalable hydrogen-based solutions that offer a viable zero-emission alternative for demanding transport operations.
ULEMCo and Luxfer say the collaboration will help simplify vehicle integration through fully integrated hydrogen storage systems, making it easier for fleet operators and manufacturers to adopt hydrogen technology while supporting wider commercial deployment.
Amanda Lyne, Managing Director of ULEMCo, said: “This collaboration with Luxfer strengthens our ability to deliver integrated hydrogen solutions at scale. By aligning our capabilities, we can provide customers with efficient, safe and proven systems that support the transition to zero-emission transport.”
Keith Croysdale, Business Development Manager at Luxfer, added: “We’ve worked with ULEMCo for more than a decade, sharing a vision to advance hydrogen-powered transport. Formalising our collaboration reflects the growing commercial opportunities we see across hydrogen mobility. Together, we are making it easier for customers to deploy safe, proven hydrogen storage solutions in new and emerging transport applications.”
The two companies have already collaborated on a number of pioneering hydrogen projects, including hydrogen-powered trucks, light commercial vehicles, road sweepers and a prototype ambulance. They also worked together on the UK’s first dual-fuel refuse collection vehicle, which combined hydrogen with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) to reduce emissions.
By formalising their long-standing partnership, ULEMCo and Luxfer are aiming to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen across commercial transport, supporting the development of cleaner, more resilient mobility solutions while reducing dependence on fossil fuels.