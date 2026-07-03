Software upgrade cuts Vector HE 19 fuel use by up to 19%

Carrier Transicold has launched a new software upgrade that can reduce fuel consumption by up to 19% on its Vector High Efficiency (HE) 19 trailer refrigeration units, without requiring any hardware changes. The update offers refrigerated transport operators a simple way to lower operating costs and carbon emissions while maintaining reliable temperature control.
Available immediately through Carrier Transicold’s network of more than 800 service centres across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the fuel optimisation upgrade is also fitted as standard to all new Vector HE 19 units.
Developed using extensive, anonymised operational data from the Lynx Fleet platform, the software has been validated under real-world customer operating conditions. The recalibrated operating system improves fuel efficiency while maintaining precise temperature management for both single- and multi-temperature refrigerated transport applications.
The launch comes at a time when fleet operators are facing continued fuel price volatility and increasing pressure to reduce emissions. By delivering measurable fuel savings through a software update rather than new equipment, Carrier Transicold provides fleets with an immediate, cost-effective route to improved efficiency without the need for significant capital investment.
Jean-Pascal Vielfaure, Product Director, International Truck Trailer at Carrier Transicold, said: “Fuel is one of the most significant and unpredictable costs in long-haul refrigerated transport. This update gives operators a practical way to cut fuel use, without capital investment and with minimal disruption. The testing confirms that targeted software optimisation can make a meaningful difference to day-to-day running costs.”
The upgrade introduces several enhancements to the Vector HE 19’s operating system, including a revised engine speed range in both start-stop and continuous operating modes, optimised settings to reduce fuel consumption across a variety of operating conditions, and new software logic designed to improve daily operating efficiency.
These improvements build on the existing performance of the Vector HE 19, which already delivers fuel savings of up to 30% compared with the previous-generation Vector 1950 refrigeration unit.
Jérôme Struk, Service Director, Carrier Transicold International Truck Trailer, said: “With more than 800 service centres across EMEA, we’ve made it simple for customers to activate the fuel optimisation upgrade and start saving from day one. Our teams provide ongoing guidance to ensure every fleet captures the full benefit: lower fuel costs, reduced emissions and peak unit performance.”
The fuel optimisation upgrade is available now for all existing Vector HE 19 trailer refrigeration units through authorised Carrier Transicold Service Partners, while every new Vector HE 19 unit is supplied with the enhanced software already installed, enabling operators to benefit from improved efficiency from the outset.