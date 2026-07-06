Headline News

Fleet Management

IVECO unveils 2026 truck range with lower running costs

IVECO unveils 2026 truck range with lower running costs

Monday, July 6, 2026 - 06:27
No Comments
Fleet Management, Iveco, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, S-Way, Top News

IVECO has revealed its new Model Year 2026 vehicle range and expanded service offering at the IVECO Experience 2026 in Turin, held from 1–4 July. More than a vehicle launch, the event reinforced the manufacturer’s ambition to become a long-term mobility partner through its Spirito in Movimento philosophy, delivering integrated transport solutions that improve efficiency, profitability and driver wellbeing.

IVECO unveils 2026 truck range with lower running costs

S-Way. Image: IVECO

Reducing Fleet Running Costs Through Connected Solutions

For fleet operators, controlling operating costs remains the biggest priority. IVECO’s latest approach combines vehicles, digital connectivity, finance and support services into a single ecosystem designed to lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and simplify fleet management.

Central to this strategy is the Total Cost of Ownership Calculator, giving operators clear, data-driven insights into running costs and helping them make informed purchasing decisions.

The new IVECO S-Way demonstrates the benefits of this approach, delivering fuel savings of up to 11%. Building on the efficiency improvements introduced with the Model Year 2024 range, the latest model combines the xCursor 13 engine with an optimised driveline, improved aerodynamics and enhanced predictive driving systems.

Safety has also been strengthened. The truck fully complies with the latest General Safety Regulation requirements, featuring Advanced Driver Distraction Warning (ADDW), which monitors driver fatigue through head and eye movements, alongside Highway Assist, helping the vehicle remain safely within its lane.

IVECO unveils 2026 truck range with lower running costs

Eurocargo. Image: IVECO

Smarter Fleet Management with IVECO ON

IVECO has further developed its connected services through the redesigned IVECO ON portal, created in partnership with frog and recognised with the iF Design Award 2026.

The platform gives fleet managers a complete overview of vehicle health, fuel consumption, driving behaviour, electric vehicle charge status and location. Developed with Accenture, the system continuously analyses operational data, providing practical recommendations that improve efficiency, reduce fuel use and maximise profitability.

Additional connected services include Professional Fuel Advising, which delivers personalised fuel-saving guidance through regular reports, and Uptime Monitoring, which identifies potential mechanical issues before they result in breakdowns. According to IVECO, the predictive maintenance system has already reduced unexpected downtime by 24% for customers worldwide.

The Mobility Service Card, developed with Eurowag, further simplifies fleet administration by combining fuel, toll, parking and vehicle washing payments into one solution with consolidated billing and spending controls.

IVECO unveils 2026 truck range with lower running costs

eDaily. Image: IVECO

Flexible Finance and Rental Options

IVECO is also expanding its financial services. IVECO CAPITAL now offers a more streamlined financing process for key account customers, while RENTIVE provides long-term rental options for diesel and gas-powered vehicles, complementing the existing GATE pay-per-use model for electric trucks.

Available initially in Italy before expanding across Europe, RENTIVE includes tyres, insurance, roadside assistance and premium maintenance through IVECO’s dealer network.

Designed Around the Driver

Driver comfort remains a major focus throughout the new range. The cab has been designed to function as a workplace, living space and rest area, featuring a compact 450mm steering wheel with improved adjustment, a configurable TFT instrument cluster and a centrally positioned 10-inch touchscreen.

IVECO unveils 2026 truck range with lower running costs

Daily. Image: IVECO

The sleeper area offers three mattress options, while accessories such as a microwave, coffee machine and television provide additional comfort during overnight stops. External cameras can also be activated from inside the cab, allowing drivers to monitor their surroundings without leaving the vehicle.

Connected Today and Ready for Tomorrow

Every Model Year 2026 vehicle supports over-the-air software updates, allowing new digital features to be introduced without workshop visits.

The new IVECO App Store enables drivers to access a growing range of integrated applications directly through the infotainment system. Alongside IVECO’s own software, third-party developers, fleet operators and bodybuilders will be able to add productivity tools as the platform expands.

The redesigned IVECO Easy Apps smartphone application also improves remote vehicle management, allowing drivers to schedule cabin heating or cooling, complete pre-departure inspections, access mission details and manage software updates.

IVECO unveils 2026 truck range with lower running costs

eSuperJolly. Image: IVECO

Extensive Vehicle Personalisation

Customers can tailor their vehicles with up to 32,000 configuration options, ensuring each truck meets specific operational requirements. Around 100 colour and finish combinations are available, including eight front grille designs.

Premium models introduce additional luxury with leather dashboards, heated and ventilated leather seats, carbon-effect trim and distinctive Italian styling details, including the Italian flag featured on the dashboard and doors.

The entire range now adopts IVECO Metallic Grey as its signature colour, creating a unified identity across the brand. Red accents distinguish diesel and gas models, while blue highlights identify electric vehicles.

Predictive Service Network Maximises Uptime

Supporting the new vehicle range is IVECO’s global aftersales network, comprising more than 400 dealers and 2,300 service locations worldwide. More than 340 Heavy Duty Truck Centres of Excellence provide specialist support across 25 countries, offering priority servicing, qualified technicians and rapid access to essential parts.

IVECO unveils 2026 truck range with lower running costs

eJolly. Image: IVECO

Behind every connected vehicle, IVECO’s Customer Uptime Centre operates around the clock from six global locations, supporting customers in 68 countries and over 30 languages. Processing more than five million customer contacts and 300,000 service cases each year, the centre uses predictive diagnostics to identify issues before they become breakdowns.

With more than 180,000 connected vehicles transmitting real-time operational data, advanced algorithms continuously monitor vehicle performance, enabling maintenance to be scheduled proactively and reducing costly downtime.

New digital tools such as GeoTrack allow customers to monitor repair progress while vehicles are in the workshop, while Fast Track guarantees an initial diagnosis within two hours together with a repair time estimate. For larger fleets, IVECO’s Mobile Workshop brings trained technicians directly to customer premises for diagnostics, software updates, inspections and routine maintenance.

Supporting Drivers Beyond the Vehicle

IVECO is also investing in driver development through two dedicated initiatives.

The IVECO Fidelity programme rewards safer and more efficient driving by encouraging participants to complete challenges, earn badges and improve fuel efficiency through personalised targets. Originally launched in 2023, the programme will expand to electric vehicles from September, introducing new rewards and greater flexibility.

Meanwhile, IVECO Academy provides continuous professional training focused on safety, fuel efficiency and driving performance, helping drivers develop skills that improve both operational efficiency and career progression.

Luca Sra, President, Business Unit Truck, Iveco Group, said: “The new IVECO Model Year 2026 range is the result of listening carefully to drivers and fleet operators. We are not just raising the standard on the vehicle, but across the entire experience. From the cab to the service network, every element has been designed to deliver real, measurable value to our customers, making operations more efficient, more predictable and more human.”

Tags
, , , , , , , ,

Related Article

'Genuine and growing' gap between connected car expectations and reality

‘Genuine and growing’ gap between...

Jul 07, 2026No Comments

As connected vehicles become increasingly sophisticated, many motorists assume that built-in tracking technology can help recover a stolen vehicle quickly. However, Thatcham Research has warned there is

Cespira to unveil next-generation HPDI 3.0 fuel system

Cespira to unveil next-gene...

Cespira will introduce the latest generation of its High

Jul 07, 2026
LCV market declines in November but EV demand grows

LCV market posts half-year ...

The LCV market increased by 12.2% in June, marking

Jul 07, 2026
New car market grows 11.4% in June as EVs drive recovery

New car market grows 11.4% ...

The UK new car market continued its recovery in

Jul 06, 2026

Leave A Comment


Fleetpoint Green News

Fleetpoint Reviews

Fleetpoint WLC Ad

Connect

Location

Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

Tel: 01772 585111

Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Ltd t/a Fleetpoint
Vehicle Data Powered by Solifi. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing
Vehicle Whole Life Cost information supplied by Whole life Cost Toolkit