IVECO unveils 2026 truck range with lower running costs

IVECO has revealed its new Model Year 2026 vehicle range and expanded service offering at the IVECO Experience 2026 in Turin, held from 1–4 July. More than a vehicle launch, the event reinforced the manufacturer’s ambition to become a long-term mobility partner through its Spirito in Movimento philosophy, delivering integrated transport solutions that improve efficiency, profitability and driver wellbeing.
Reducing Fleet Running Costs Through Connected Solutions
For fleet operators, controlling operating costs remains the biggest priority. IVECO’s latest approach combines vehicles, digital connectivity, finance and support services into a single ecosystem designed to lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and simplify fleet management.
Central to this strategy is the Total Cost of Ownership Calculator, giving operators clear, data-driven insights into running costs and helping them make informed purchasing decisions.
The new IVECO S-Way demonstrates the benefits of this approach, delivering fuel savings of up to 11%. Building on the efficiency improvements introduced with the Model Year 2024 range, the latest model combines the xCursor 13 engine with an optimised driveline, improved aerodynamics and enhanced predictive driving systems.
Safety has also been strengthened. The truck fully complies with the latest General Safety Regulation requirements, featuring Advanced Driver Distraction Warning (ADDW), which monitors driver fatigue through head and eye movements, alongside Highway Assist, helping the vehicle remain safely within its lane.
Smarter Fleet Management with IVECO ON
IVECO has further developed its connected services through the redesigned IVECO ON portal, created in partnership with frog and recognised with the iF Design Award 2026.
The platform gives fleet managers a complete overview of vehicle health, fuel consumption, driving behaviour, electric vehicle charge status and location. Developed with Accenture, the system continuously analyses operational data, providing practical recommendations that improve efficiency, reduce fuel use and maximise profitability.
Additional connected services include Professional Fuel Advising, which delivers personalised fuel-saving guidance through regular reports, and Uptime Monitoring, which identifies potential mechanical issues before they result in breakdowns. According to IVECO, the predictive maintenance system has already reduced unexpected downtime by 24% for customers worldwide.
The Mobility Service Card, developed with Eurowag, further simplifies fleet administration by combining fuel, toll, parking and vehicle washing payments into one solution with consolidated billing and spending controls.
Flexible Finance and Rental Options
IVECO is also expanding its financial services. IVECO CAPITAL now offers a more streamlined financing process for key account customers, while RENTIVE provides long-term rental options for diesel and gas-powered vehicles, complementing the existing GATE pay-per-use model for electric trucks.
Available initially in Italy before expanding across Europe, RENTIVE includes tyres, insurance, roadside assistance and premium maintenance through IVECO’s dealer network.
Designed Around the Driver
Driver comfort remains a major focus throughout the new range. The cab has been designed to function as a workplace, living space and rest area, featuring a compact 450mm steering wheel with improved adjustment, a configurable TFT instrument cluster and a centrally positioned 10-inch touchscreen.
The sleeper area offers three mattress options, while accessories such as a microwave, coffee machine and television provide additional comfort during overnight stops. External cameras can also be activated from inside the cab, allowing drivers to monitor their surroundings without leaving the vehicle.
Connected Today and Ready for Tomorrow
Every Model Year 2026 vehicle supports over-the-air software updates, allowing new digital features to be introduced without workshop visits.
The new IVECO App Store enables drivers to access a growing range of integrated applications directly through the infotainment system. Alongside IVECO’s own software, third-party developers, fleet operators and bodybuilders will be able to add productivity tools as the platform expands.
The redesigned IVECO Easy Apps smartphone application also improves remote vehicle management, allowing drivers to schedule cabin heating or cooling, complete pre-departure inspections, access mission details and manage software updates.
Extensive Vehicle Personalisation
Customers can tailor their vehicles with up to 32,000 configuration options, ensuring each truck meets specific operational requirements. Around 100 colour and finish combinations are available, including eight front grille designs.
Premium models introduce additional luxury with leather dashboards, heated and ventilated leather seats, carbon-effect trim and distinctive Italian styling details, including the Italian flag featured on the dashboard and doors.
The entire range now adopts IVECO Metallic Grey as its signature colour, creating a unified identity across the brand. Red accents distinguish diesel and gas models, while blue highlights identify electric vehicles.
Predictive Service Network Maximises Uptime
Supporting the new vehicle range is IVECO’s global aftersales network, comprising more than 400 dealers and 2,300 service locations worldwide. More than 340 Heavy Duty Truck Centres of Excellence provide specialist support across 25 countries, offering priority servicing, qualified technicians and rapid access to essential parts.
Behind every connected vehicle, IVECO’s Customer Uptime Centre operates around the clock from six global locations, supporting customers in 68 countries and over 30 languages. Processing more than five million customer contacts and 300,000 service cases each year, the centre uses predictive diagnostics to identify issues before they become breakdowns.
With more than 180,000 connected vehicles transmitting real-time operational data, advanced algorithms continuously monitor vehicle performance, enabling maintenance to be scheduled proactively and reducing costly downtime.
New digital tools such as GeoTrack allow customers to monitor repair progress while vehicles are in the workshop, while Fast Track guarantees an initial diagnosis within two hours together with a repair time estimate. For larger fleets, IVECO’s Mobile Workshop brings trained technicians directly to customer premises for diagnostics, software updates, inspections and routine maintenance.
Supporting Drivers Beyond the Vehicle
IVECO is also investing in driver development through two dedicated initiatives.
The IVECO Fidelity programme rewards safer and more efficient driving by encouraging participants to complete challenges, earn badges and improve fuel efficiency through personalised targets. Originally launched in 2023, the programme will expand to electric vehicles from September, introducing new rewards and greater flexibility.
Meanwhile, IVECO Academy provides continuous professional training focused on safety, fuel efficiency and driving performance, helping drivers develop skills that improve both operational efficiency and career progression.
Luca Sra, President, Business Unit Truck, Iveco Group, said: “The new IVECO Model Year 2026 range is the result of listening carefully to drivers and fleet operators. We are not just raising the standard on the vehicle, but across the entire experience. From the cab to the service network, every element has been designed to deliver real, measurable value to our customers, making operations more efficient, more predictable and more human.”