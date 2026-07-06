Pall-Ex Logistics achieves top BRCGS ‘AA’ rating at Watford Gap

Leading third-party logistics provider Pall-Ex Logistics has secured the prestigious BRCGS ‘AA’ rating for Storage and Distribution at its flagship Watford Gap facility, reinforcing its commitment to supply chain safety, operational excellence and customer confidence.
The globally recognised BRCGS certification is regarded as one of the highest standards for businesses involved in the storage, handling and distribution of food, consumer goods and packaging. Achieving the coveted ‘AA’ rating demonstrates that Pall-Ex Logistics meets the most stringent requirements for quality, safety and operational performance.
The company’s 70,000 sq ft Watford Gap site, which opened in August 2024, underwent a comprehensive audit covering warehouse operations, internal processes and distribution procedures. The assessment verified that products are stored, handled and transported safely throughout the supply chain, earning the facility the highest possible BRCGS accreditation.
Paul Pegg, managing director at Pall-Ex Logistics, said: “To launch a major facility of this scale and, less than two years later, achieve the industry’s highest possible benchmark is a real testament to the team’s hard work and dedication.
“BRCGS is recognised as a prestigious measure of quality across the whole industry. It’s an achievement that gives our customers added confidence that their freight is being stored and handled with the care and precision we’ve become known for over the last 30 years. We’re excited to see what else the year brings.”
The accreditation follows a £200,000 investment in the Watford Gap facility, enabling Pall-Ex Logistics to expand its service offering with cross-docking, container clearance and order fulfilment. The investment further strengthens the company’s ability to provide flexible, end-to-end logistics solutions for customers across the UK.
Offering capacity for up to 7,000 pallets, the strategically located distribution hub plays a vital role in supporting Pall-Ex’s shareholder members. By providing efficient storage and streamlined palletised freight distribution, the facility helps improve supply chain efficiency while supporting continued business growth across the network.
Securing the BRCGS ‘AA’ rating marks another significant milestone for Pall-Ex Logistics as it continues to invest in its infrastructure, enhance its logistics capabilities and maintain the highest standards of quality across its operations.