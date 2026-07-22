Smart energy hubs could cut fleet electrification costs

New research from Cenex has highlighted how smart energy hubs combining solar generation, battery energy storage and bidirectional electric vehicle (EV) charging could help fleet operators accelerate electrification while reducing energy costs and overcoming grid capacity constraints.
Published through the UK Government-funded Innovate UK Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Phase 2 Programme, the study demonstrates that DC-coupled energy hubs can deliver significant cost savings, lower peak electricity demand and support high-power EV charging without the need for expensive grid reinforcement.
The research assessed the performance of the 3ti Papilio3 V2X DC FastHub across a range of commercial and public-sector environments, including fleet depots, factories, offices and leisure destinations. Using Cenex’s EIGER energy modelling tool, the study examined how DC-coupled energy systems optimise electricity use behind the meter, enabling organisations to deploy EV charging infrastructure more effectively, even where grid capacity is limited.
The findings present a compelling business case for smart energy hubs as organisations face rising electricity prices, constrained grid connections and increasing pressure to decarbonise vehicle fleets.
According to the report, office, leisure and depot sites operating on two-rate electricity tariffs could achieve annual energy cost savings of between £2,600 and £3,700. High-demand manufacturing sites could save more than £18,000 per year, while even greater savings may be possible under dynamic electricity tariffs.
The research also found that smart energy hubs can reduce peak site demand by between 5kW and 150kW, depending on operational requirements and site characteristics. Battery energy storage was identified as a critical component for load shifting, tariff optimisation and supporting high-power EV charging, while DC-coupled architecture reduces energy conversion losses, improving overall efficiency and maximising the use of renewable energy.
However, the report stresses that there is no universal solution for every organisation. System performance depends on factors such as charging patterns, battery capacity, solar generation, site electricity demand and tariff structures, highlighting the importance of designing solutions tailored to individual operational needs.
Steve Carroll, Head of Research and Technical Services at Cenex, said: “Cenex modelling demonstrated how smart DC microgrids integrating solar, storage and bidirectional EV charging can significantly reduce energy costs, lower peak demand and support fleet electrification. Solutions like the Fasthub will be essential if we are to electrify transport operations and optimise energy use in today’s grid-constrained environments.”
Mark Potter, Chief Technology Officer at 3ti, added: “This research makes a compelling value case for bidirectional charging hubs in fleet depots, factories and sites with limited grid capacity. The HALO V2X Hub brings solar generation, battery storage and bidirectional EV charging together in a behind-the-meter DC microgrid, and Cenex’s modelling shows the tangible savings and grid benefits that delivers. For fleet operators facing the pressures of rising energy costs and decarbonisation deadlines, it’s a strong evidence base for investment. The priority now is getting the vehicle makers following the open interoperability standards which will allow this to deliver real-world results.”
The report concludes that scalable DC microgrids and smart energy management systems could play a pivotal role in supporting fleet electrification across both the public and private sectors. By integrating renewable energy generation, battery storage and bidirectional charging, organisations can reduce operating costs, improve energy resilience and deploy EV charging infrastructure more effectively despite grid constraints.
For fleet operators, local authorities and businesses planning their transition to zero-emission vehicles, the findings provide valuable evidence to support investment decisions and future-proof charging infrastructure.
Download the report to learn how smart energy hubs can reduce energy costs, optimise grid capacity and support a faster, more resilient transition to electric fleets.