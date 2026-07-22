Your Vehicle Rental strengthens leadership team

Independent vehicle rental and fleet management specialist Your Vehicle Rental has strengthened its leadership team after a successful first year in business, appointing industry veteran Marc McLoughlin to its board.
Your Vehicle Rental (YVR), based at Brockhall Business Centre in the Ribble Valley, has announced a significant milestone in its growth journey, with respected fleet and funding specialist Marc McLoughlin joining founder Bridget Brown on the board.
The appointment reunites McLoughlin and Brown, who previously worked together at KeyFleet, where they developed a strong professional relationship centred on customer service, operational excellence and sustainable growth.
Since launching 12 months ago, Your Vehicle Rental has established itself as an independent vehicle rental and fleet management business offering a personal, customer-focused approach. Rather than relying on automated sales systems, the company says customers deal with real people who take the time to understand their requirements and match them with the right vehicle.
The business has quickly built a reputation across Lancashire and the North West England for providing honest advice, flexible vehicle solutions and hands-on customer support.
After a strong first year, Brown decided to reinvest in the business to support its next stage of expansion, introducing new systems and strengthening internal processes as demand continues to grow.
“After a fantastic first year, I wanted to reinvest in the business, drive further growth, introduce new systems and make every part of the customer journey, as well as our internal processes, even more seamless,” said Bridget. “Bringing Marc into the business simply made sense. We’ve worked incredibly well together before, we share the same values, and I know the experience he brings will help take the business to the next level.”
McLoughlin brings more than 30 years of experience in vehicle leasing, rental and automotive finance. During his career, he has built an extensive network across the sector and developed specialist vehicle funding solutions for businesses and individuals who may not fit standard leasing, rental or finance models.
These tailored programmes include support for probationary employees, new starters, businesses requiring fleet assistance, and customers with complex or credit-challenged circumstances, helping more people gain access to the vehicles they need.
“I’m delighted to be working with Bridget again,” said Marc. “She was one of the standout people I worked with previously and has done an incredible job building Your Vehicle Rental into what it is today. It comes as no surprise what she has managed to build at YVR and they’ve had a tremendous first year in business. I’m also looking forward to working alongside Tom, who will play a key role in driving our marketing strategy as we continue to grow.”
“I genuinely believe I can add significant value through the relationships I’ve built across the leasing and finance sectors, alongside some of the specialist vehicle funding solutions we’ve developed over the years and help shape the strategy and direction of the business. Together, we’re creating a offering that’s agile, customer-focused and capable of offering something genuinely different.”
With an established customer base and a strong network of contacts across Lancashire and the North West, Your Vehicle Rental says it remains committed to helping local businesses thrive through flexible vehicle rental and fleet management solutions backed by knowledgeable, personal service.
Alongside supporting direct customers, the company is also expanding its specialist offering for intermediaries, brokers, introducers and strategic partners. This includes tailored vehicle solutions and collaborative opportunities designed to help partners better serve their own clients.
Brown said the company had identified a gap in the market for outsourced rental support and white-label services.
“As well as serving our direct customers across the county and beyond, we’ve identified a gap in the market where we can support leasing brokers and fleet service providers either on an ad hoc basis or as a fully outsourced extension of their team. Our fully managed white label rental service will give our partners a branded and bespoke rental offering that they can market directly to their clients with the YVR team handling the client journey on their behalf.”
Having exceeded expectations in its first year, the appointment of McLoughlin marks the beginning of an ambitious new chapter for Your Vehicle Rental. The company is now looking to combine industry expertise, operational excellence and a shared commitment to customer service as it continues to expand across the North West and beyond.