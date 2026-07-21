Put automotive sector at the heart of UK growth strategy

The Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) has called on new Prime Minister Andy Burnham to make the UK automotive sector a central pillar of his government’s economic growth agenda, warning that a widening skills gap is becoming a significant road safety concern.
While welcoming Burnham’s appointment and his commitment to re-industrialisation and technical education, the IMI says the automotive industry has been overlooked despite earlier Labour pledges to place the sector at the centre of its growth plans. The organisation argues that urgent government action is needed to ensure the UK’s automotive workforce can keep pace with rapidly advancing vehicle technology.
Nick Connor, CEO of the IMI, said: “We congratulate Andy Burnham on becoming Prime Minister and we genuinely welcome his stated commitment to re-industrialisation and to technical and vocational skills. However, before the general election, Labour promised to champion the motor industry – a sector fundamental to the UK’s economy and its social infrastructure. Two years on, that promise has not been delivered, and the skills gap in our sector has become a road safety issue.
“Vehicles are changing faster than at any point in history – electrification, connected systems, automated driving technology. The people who maintain, repair and recover them must be demonstrably competent, yet apprenticeship starts are falling and qualification levels are nowhere near where demand requires.
“The new Prime Minister has an immediate opportunity to put this right: mandate IMI TechSafe, protect the rigour of automotive apprenticeships, and give our 800,000-strong workforce the recognition and investment it deserves. The IMI is ready to work with him from day one.”
The IMI is urging the new government to embed automotive manufacturing, the aftermarket, supply chains and workforce development within its wider re-industrialisation strategy. It argues that an industry employing around 866,000 people and contributing £37 billion annually in gross value added should be recognised as a strategic national asset rather than being treated as part of the wider manufacturing sector.
The organisation is also seeking greater certainty over the UK’s Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate. It believes inconsistent messaging around electric vehicle policy has caused employers to delay investment in training and says the government must provide long-term clarity that the transition to electric vehicles will continue.
Alongside this, the IMI is calling for the mandatory adoption of the IMI TechSafe standard for technicians working on safety-critical vehicle systems, ensuring those maintaining increasingly complex vehicles possess recognised competency qualifications. It is also urging ministers to protect the integrity of automotive apprenticeships through rigorous independent end-point assessments and ensure automotive skills are given dedicated recognition within Skills England.
The wider automotive industry has echoed calls for continued government support.
Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “On behalf of the UK automotive industry, I congratulate Andy Burnham on becoming Prime Minister and wish him every success as he forms his new government. The Labour Party has already demonstrated its commitment to automotive manufacturing through the Industrial Strategy and, building on those foundations, the sector can be a powerful engine for growth, delivering investment, innovation and high value jobs in every part of the UK.
“There remain many challenges for the industry, both at home and abroad, but if we strengthen our competitiveness and provide greater support for the transition to net zero, we can drive reindustrialisation and economic renewal in every region and nation of Britain.
“We look forward to working with the Prime Minister and his team to realise that opportunity.”
Industry leaders are also stressing the importance of maintaining policies that encourage electric vehicle adoption.
Thom Groot, CEO of The Electric Car Scheme, said: “Consumers and car manufacturers alike need consistency to plan and invest. Watering down any targets related to EV delivery and accessibility, such as the ZEV mandate, would be a calamitous own goal by the new Prime Minister.
“We’ve seen firsthand how salary sacrifice transforms EV adoption by making greener choices affordable for employees. If the new Prime Minister and his cabinet are serious about net zero, EV salary sacrifice and electric car grants need to be protected, not restricted.
“The impact of salary sacrifice on the EV transition has been incredible since its introduction in 2020, and we know there would be a similar impact with other green technology such as home solar, battery storage or heat pumps, that would also create jobs and spur economic growth. We look forward to working with the new Prime Minister and his cabinet.”
With the UK automotive industry navigating the transition to electrification, connected vehicles and advanced driver technologies, industry bodies are urging the Burnham government to provide long-term policy certainty, invest in workforce development and strengthen skills training to safeguard road safety while supporting economic growth.