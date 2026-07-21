DX strengthens logistics partnership with Viking UK

DX Group has expanded its long-standing partnership with workplace supplies specialist Viking UK after securing a new multi-year contract to provide next-day delivery services across the UK.
The agreement builds on an established relationship between the two businesses, with DX continuing to manage the delivery of hundreds of thousands of Viking customer orders each year. The logistics provider was awarded Viking’s “Trusted Partnership Status” in 2025, recognising its service performance and collaborative approach.
The renewed contract reflects significant investment by both organisations in recent years, including dedicated facilities, specialist personnel and embedded DX teams working within Viking’s operations. The companies have also developed close operational links designed to improve communication, accelerate problem-solving and drive greater efficiency.
According to the businesses, this collaborative approach has resulted in improved operational performance, record customer satisfaction levels for Viking and lower operating costs.
Andy Renshaw, Logistics Director at Viking, commented: “DX feels like a true partner to Viking rather than simply another supplier. What sets DX apart is not just service performance, but the way the relationship works when there is an issue to solve or an opportunity to improve. There is transparency, agility and a motivation to adapt on both sides.
“DX’s depot managers and our own team treat each other as colleagues solving the same problem rather than two businesses managing each other. That’s not something you can impose. It has to be built, and you can see it in how impressively people on both sides actually behave.”
Ian Truesdale, Chief Executive Officer of DX Group, said: “DX and Viking have established a highly effective and close relationship, and we’re delighted to see our partnership continue to grow. It has been extremely productive because both sides take their commitment to high customer standards very seriously and are willing to engage openly and transparently with each other. We look forward to further years of successful collaboration and development.”
The latest agreement further strengthens DX’s position in the UK logistics market, highlighting the growing importance of strategic partnerships, operational integration and customer-focused delivery solutions in supporting major retail and business-to-business supply chains.