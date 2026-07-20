FleetCheck launches free O licence management pack

FleetCheck has launched a free downloadable resource pack designed to help new transport managers simplify O licence management and stay on top of their legal responsibilities.
The new pack has been created particularly for restricted O licence holders who may not have another person employed or formally nominated to manage licence compliance. It is built around FleetCheck’s new white paper, “A Strategic Guide to Future-Proofing Your Fleet,” and includes a range of practical tools to support day-to-day fleet operations.
The resources include an A1 maintenance wall planner, an online fleet management health check and 100 driver licence checks, providing operators with practical guidance to improve compliance, organisation and efficiency.
Barrie Wilson, Strategic Relationship Manager at FleetCheck, said: “The pack is designed to support people new in the role of transport manager but especially restricted O licence holders, who do not have anyone employed or nominated on the licence.
“There’s a lot to handle in those early stages – maintenance schedules, infringements, driver schedules, monitoring licences – and the pack provides a pathway that will help these newcomers navigate the issues in their in-tray.
“Often, restricted licence holders neglect or forget some of the responsibilities they now hold, and the pack should prove extremely useful. Its contents will help anyone in this position stay ahead of the regulations they now face.”
Managing an operator licence involves a wide range of responsibilities, from ensuring vehicles are maintained correctly and monitoring driver compliance to keeping accurate records and meeting regulatory requirements. FleetCheck believes the new resource will help transport managers establish effective processes from the outset.
The initiative also reflects FleetCheck’s long-standing commitment to providing free guidance and resources to the transport industry.
Barrie Wilson added: “As a company, we have long seen ourselves as not just a provider of technology but also a trusted source of advice for our users and others across the industry. The O licence pack is part of that approach.
“The ideas and resources included are proven to make day-to-day operations less complex and more efficient for operators, based on our experiences of working with more than 1,000 O Licence holders.”
By combining practical tools with expert guidance, FleetCheck’s O licence management pack aims to help new transport managers build confidence, improve compliance and manage fleet responsibilities more effectively from the beginning of their role.
More details can be found here.