Isuzu and Genie Insights offer solar solution on D-Max EV

Isuzu UK has partnered with Genie Insights to offer factory-integrated solar technology on the new Isuzu D-Max EV. The collaboration introduces an advanced solar solution designed to help fleet operators protect battery performance and maintain vehicle reliability, marking a significant development for integrated solar in the commercial vehicle market.
Unlike many aftermarket systems, the Genie Insights technology is installed before the vehicle reaches the customer, creating a seamless, factory-integrated solution. The move is intended to give fleet customers greater confidence in electric vehicle battery performance and long-term range protection.
The Isuzu D-Max EV is the first fully electric pick-up in the UK to combine zero-emissions driving with a payload of more than one tonne. Fleet operators can now specify Genie Insights’ solar technology as part of the vehicle build, adding an extra layer of support for demanding commercial applications.
The solar system is designed to support overall battery health and maintain the performance of onboard electrical systems. For fleets operating in challenging environments or relying heavily on auxiliary power, the technology provides additional reassurance by helping to protect the condition of the 12V battery while also preserving driving range over time.
The relationship between Genie Insights and IM Group, the importer for Isuzu UK, developed through real-world fleet operations. Early collaboration began through a shared customer, Network Rail, where diesel-powered Isuzu D-Max vehicles were already in service. Over the past two years, Genie Insights has also deployed its solar technology across Network Rail’s wider fleet, fitting approximately 450 commercial vehicles, primarily vans.
Following a period of trials and evaluation with IM Group, the partnership evolved in response to growing customer demand for integrated solar capability. IM Group now joins Genie Insights’ expanding network of partners. The company has sold almost 15,000 solar PV systems for commercial vehicles across major UK fleets, including British Gas and BT Openreach.
The system fitted to the Isuzu D-Max EV is a bespoke 75-watt, high-voltage solution mounted to the load-bed roof. Measuring 947mm by 687mm, it weighs just 2.5kg and is only 3mm thick. The lightweight design is particularly important for electric vehicles, where minimising additional weight can help preserve range.
Genie Insights says the CIGS solar technology has been optimised for UK conditions and generates energy from daylight rather than relying solely on direct sunlight. As a result, it can continue operating effectively during winter and in low-light conditions, with performance proven through six winters of real-world use. The system is also designed to work in partially shaded areas and requires no change in driver behaviour, making it a true “fit-and-forget” solution.
Manufactured in the UK and fully compliant with ECE R10 Type Approval standards, the solar system has been developed to deliver both reliability and regulatory compliance for commercial fleet operators.
Alan Able, managing director of Isuzu UK, said: “We’ve been on a great journey with Genie Insights, and the relationship we’ve built in a short space of time reflects the quality of the product and the collaboration behind it. Offering this solution on the Isuzu D-Max EV allows us to give customers an integrated, high-quality option that’s already been proven in fleet use, while maintaining the durability and capability expected from Isuzu.”
Matt Reeve, managing director at Genie Insights, added: “We’re delighted to be adding another OEM to our portfolio, and to be working with a prestigious brand like Isuzu UK. By working closely with Isuzu UK, we can offer a seamless route to having our solar technology fitted before vehicles enter operation, making it easy for fleets to benefit from a fully integrated solution from day one. This is a proven, fit-and-forget system that supports 12v battery health and gives operators added confidence in the reliability of their vehicles, particularly in demanding environments.”
The partnership highlights the growing role of solar technology in supporting commercial EV fleets, with factory-fitted solutions becoming an increasingly attractive option for operators seeking improved reliability, battery protection and long-term efficiency.