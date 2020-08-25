Headline News

‘No need to speed’ announced as theme for UK Road Safety Week 2020

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 09:44
The theme for UK Road Safety Week 2020 has been announced as ‘No need to speed’, following findings that just a quarter of people think vehicles travel at a safe speed on the street where they live. A free Road Safety Week action pack is available to download at www.roadsafetyweek.org.uk for people wanting to take part.

Road Safety WeekTaking place between 16-22 November and coordinated by road safety charity Brake, Road Safety Week 2020 will encourage everyone to learn the what, the why, and the where of speed and will highlight that whether someone is walking to school, cycling into town or driving for work, the speed of traffic matters to their safety.

The week-long Road Safety Week campaign is supported by funding from the Department for Transport and headline sponsors DHL and Specsavers and will use the collective voice of members of the public, schools, communities, organisations and the emergency services to make clear that there is ‘No Need to Speed’ on the road.

To participate in Road Safety Week, people are invited to register for a free action pack at www.roadsafetyweek.org.uk. Everyone, no matter what you do, can take part in Road Safety Week:

  • Individuals can learn what a safe speed is, speak with families and friends who may travel too fast and choose technologies, or modes, which help keep people safe.
  • Schools can help young people learn how the streets around their homes and schools can have safer speeds and shout out for change.
  • Organisations can step up their policies and procedures to ensure that their employees travel at safe speeds and understand why this is so important.
  • Emergency service professionals can enforce speed limits and share their experiences of the impact of travelling too fast.
  • Decision-makers can consider what changes can be made to our road environment to encourage safe speeds and healthy streets.

Joshua Harris, director of campaigns for Brake, the road safety charity, said: “Road Safety Week provides a unique opportunity, every year, to focus attention on how the safety of our roads impacts all our daily lives. Speed plays a part in every crash and just 1mph can mean the difference between life and death on the roads. This Road Safety Week we want to help everyone understand why speed matters and to join together to say there is ‘No need to speed’ on our roads.

