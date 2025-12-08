DVLA modernises diabetes rules for bus and lorry drivers

The DVLA has updated its rules to allow bus, coach and lorry drivers with diabetes to monitor their glucose levels using modern technology, including Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems (CGMS). These systems use sensors to provide real-time readings, giving drivers greater insight into their condition.
Previously, professional drivers with diabetes were required to rely solely on finger-prick tests before and during driving. The new rule aligns Group 2 drivers – those driving buses and lorries – with Group 1 drivers (cars and motorcycles), who have been able to use CGMS since 2018.
The change is designed to offer drivers more flexibility in managing their diabetes while enhancing road safety. CGMS devices provide real-time glucose readings, which can help prevent hypoglycaemia and allow drivers to respond immediately to any dangerous changes in blood sugar levels.
Tim Moss CBE, DVLA Chief Executive, said: “This change is about making life easier for drivers with diabetes, while keeping our roads safe. By embracing modern technology, we’re helping thousands of professional drivers manage their condition more effectively and with greater confidence.”
The update has been widely welcomed by health experts, industry leaders, and diabetes charities. Nikki Joule, Policy Manager at Diabetes UK, said: “This welcome change will make a huge difference to the lives and livelihoods of professional drivers who manage their diabetes using insulin.
“Diabetes technology such as continuous glucose monitors can be transformative for people with diabetes, improving how the condition is managed and helping people live full lives. We have long been calling for these measures to be expanded since they were first introduced for car and motorcycle licence holders.”
Support for the change is broad, spanning medical experts, road safety organisations, diabetes charities, and the road haulage sector. DVLA’s targeted consultation showed that 89% of respondents backed the update, demonstrating strong approval from the affected community.
This reform marks a significant step forward in modernising driver health regulations, ensuring professional drivers with diabetes can work safely and confidently while managing their condition with the latest technology.