Believ installs Ultra Rapid Charging hub in Aberdeen

Believ is set to open a new ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in Blackburn, Aberdeen, boosting charging capacity for Scottish drivers and visitors travelling across the north of the country.
Located on the busy A96, the key route linking Aberdeen and Inverness, the hub has been positioned to support both daily commuters and long-distance travellers. Situated beside a local coffee shop, the site also offers drivers a convenient spot to enjoy refreshments while their vehicles charge.
Believ will fully fund the installation, operation and maintenance of the new hub, which will feature four 240kW dual-socket charge points, enabling up to eight EVs to charge simultaneously. Depending on the model, most EVs will be able to reach 0–80% in under 20 minutes, providing a quick and reliable option for those on the move.
The launch comes amid strong growth in electric vehicle adoption across Scotland. According to the Scottish Motor Trade Association (SMTA), Battery EV (BEV) sales have surged by 57% year-to-date compared with 2024, with BEVs now making up 13.5% of all new car sales in the country.
Guy Bartlett, CEO of Believ, said the new ultra-rapid hub is designed to support Scotland’s accelerating shift towards cleaner transport:
“It is fantastic to see Scotland embracing EVs and we are delighted to be supporting the local community and regular users of this major route with convenient, reliable and accessible charging infrastructure,” he says.
“The hub is helping to ensure the transition away from petrol and diesel cars is as easy as possible, in support of our mission to ensure access to sustainable transport and deliver cleaner air for all.”
The Blackburn hub is part of Believ’s wider strategy to expand high-speed, accessible charging infrastructure across the UK, ensuring EV drivers have the confidence and convenience they need as the nation moves towards a zero-emission future.