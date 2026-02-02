Most UK drivers unaware of legal tread limits

The motoring and tyre specialists at Blackcircles tested the tyre knowledge of 2,000 British motorists to reveal how informed the public is about the topic.
James Harding, a tyre specialist with over 16 years of experience at Blackcircles, has also commented on the findings and the importance of tyre maintenance.
You can find the full findings here: https://www.blackcircles.com/news/tyre-knowledge-report
‘Do you know what ‘tread depth’ means and the legal minimum in the UK?’
Less than half (49%) of UK motorists know that the legal minimum tread depth is 1.6mm. 32% answered incorrectly, and 19% admitted that they don’t know the correct depth.
James adds, “Drivers who assume the legal minimum is higher (2.5mm) may replace tyres earlier than needed, but those who don’t know at all may be at risk of driving illegally or having accidents without realising it.
“A good way to check your tyre tread depth is to place a 20p coin between the main grooves of the tyre. If you can see the coin’s outer band, the tyre may have insufficient tread. It is always advisable to check several spots in the circumference of your tyre.”
‘What does the ‘DOT number’ on a tyre tell you?’
Only one in three (35%) UK drivers correctly answered that the DOT number identifies the tyre age and manufacturer. 27% answered incorrectly, and 38% admitted they did not know the answer.
James warns that “low awareness here is a concern, as tyre age can be a hidden safety factor. Rubber degrades over time, even when the tread looks acceptable, which can put drivers at risk.”
‘Which of these terms refers to the outer edge of the tyre tread?’
Less than a quarter (24%) of respondents chose the correct answer, ‘shoulder’. The largest proportion (34%) of respondents answered incorrectly, selecting ‘sidewall’, and 23% admitted they did not know the correct answer.
James emphasises the importance of knowing tyre anatomy, adding that “shoulder wear demonstrates early signs of misalignment or underinflation, so overlooking it means missing early warnings. Checking your tyres regularly for wear and tear helps drivers stay safe on the roads.”
Further survey findings:
- 73% of UK drivers say they feel somewhat or very confident in their tyre knowledge.
- Men said they were more confident than women in their tyre knowledge, but still around a third (34%) do not know the legal minimum tread depth, compared with 30% of women.
- Older drivers are not the most confident. Confidence peaks in the 25 to 44 age range.
- Regional differences are clear: Cardiff, Newcastle, and Norwich show the most uncertainty across key tyre knowledge questions, while London, Bristol, and Southampton tend to perform best.