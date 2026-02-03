Uncertain future for HGVs as UK plans to ban diesel on 2035

The UK government has introduced a diesel and petrol ban, due to take effect in 2035, to achieve its zero-emissions goals. With UK Google searches for “petrol and diesel ban” up 382% in the past quarter, it is clear that this has been a topic at the forefront of fleet managers’ minds.
Within the ban, you will still be able to buy used diesel cars and drive them; however, new conventional-fuel vehicles will no longer be sold in the UK. Moreover, initiatives such as low-emission zones have also been introduced across different parts of the UK.
With this in mind, the experts at Radius, the UK’s leading fuel card provider, are weighing in on this new government ruling and providing advice on what HGV drivers could do next.
HGV and fleet expert says “plan early” as HGV electric shift looms
Kerry Fawcett from Radius speaks on the new proposed government ban: “The conversation around the future of diesel-powered heavy goods vehicles is reaching a critical point. For one, there are constraints with HGV electric charging stations as there is a lack of grid connection due to HGVs requiring 50 times the power as regular vehicles.”
Explaining what the next steps for fleets should be, Kerry said: “For fleet operators, the key question should not be whether the transition will happen or not, but when it makes commercial sense to begin preparing for it. Switching to electric vehicles ahead of the ban can offer tangible benefits for businesses operating at scale, such as reducing carbon footprints and avoiding emission zone congestion charges.
“While there is currently no requirement for fleets to make an immediate, full transition, standing still is unlikely to be the lowest-risk option. For many operators, beginning to plan and selectively integrate electric vehicles can provide greater operational security, cost control and flexibility as regulations evolve.
“That said, commercial realities matter. Fleet transition timelines will differ depending on vehicle duty cycles, infrastructure access and financial viability, and there will never be a one-size-fits-all solution. The most resilient fleets will be those that take a measured, data-led approach—balancing existing fuel strategies with emerging technologies—rather than waiting until change becomes unavoidable.
“Businesses that adopt a phased strategy to assess vehicle suitability and future infrastructure needs, without disrupting day-to-day operations, will be best positioned for long-term compliance and success.”
Kerry concluded, “All in all, we need the infrastructure before this change can happen, but yes, a significant change is coming in the next few decades. It will be interesting to see how fleet managers respond to the changes, and who is the most prepared, utilising the notice we have all been given. There are a lot of factors to consider with this new government announcement.”