Rearo extends partnership with Fraikin

Mobility solutions expert, Fraikin, has extended its partnership with laminates manufacturer, Rearo, delivering eight new vehicles backed by a full-service contract hire agreement. Building on a five-year relationship, the deal reflects the customer’s confidence in Fraikin’s services, with Rearo opting to forgo a tender process which first brought the businesses together in 2021.
The new five-year agreement includes 3.5-tonne Renault Trucks Master Red EDITION vans mounted with JC Payne curtainside bodies, which replace older assets. Their arrival ensures Rearo’s 12-strong vehicle fleet – also comprising a 26-tonne Mercedes-Benz Actros and three 7.5-tonne DAF XB rigids – remains exclusively Fraikin-supplied.
Robert Lis, Transport and Fulfilment Manager, Rearo, says: “Partnering with Fraikin for the past five years has allowed us to focus on what we do best while leaving the complexities of vehicle management to a trusted specialist. With its help, we have complete clarity on costs and the reassurance that every aspect of maintenance and repair, whether scheduled or unexpected, is taken care of.
“Having a partner that understands the importance of consistency and proactive management makes a real difference, and we value the confidence Fraikin brings to our day-to-day operations – it is simply the best provider on the market.”
The new vehicles have been supplied with all servicing, repairs, road fund licencing, regular safety inspections, annual MOT testing, tyre management, roadside assistance and 24/7, 365 customer support – creating a full-service offering from Fraikin that guarantees Rearo total peace of mind.
The vans also benefit from Fraikin’s full suite of MYSMARTFLEET connected technologies, which includes real-time data and analysis on metrics such as distance travelled, fuel efficiency and driver behaviour. With the company’s maintenance portal, FRAIKinVIEW, Rearo can also access accurate predictive maintenance scheduling, with the ability to monitor and track all work as it’s carried out.
Rearo will be supported by Fraikin’s nationwide maintenance network, backed by skilled Mobile Technicians operating from fully equipped vans. This service provides on-site and roadside repairs, ensuring faster response times, minimal disruption, and greater confidence in fleet reliability and compliance.
John Cooper, Business Development Manager, Fraikin, says: “Our objective was to deliver a solution that provides Rearo with stability and long-term value. Contract hire creates a solid foundation for cost control while guaranteeing that all maintenance and repairs are managed seamlessly. We remain focused on ensuring Rearo’s fleet continues to support their operational goals without compromise.”
Delivering to a nationwide customer base, the vans will be on the road five days a week, clocking up between 30,000 to 40,000 miles per year. They will be spread across the business’ six depots in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Northampton. Skelmersdale, Rosyth and Washington.
A family run business, Rearo has been manufacturing and supplying bathroom and kitchen surfaces to the UK market for more than 25 years.