Headline News

Manufacturer News

Volvo leads the market for heavy trucks in Europe

Volvo leads the market for heavy trucks in Europe

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 - 07:18
No Comments
Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Volvo Trucks

Volvo Trucks was the market leader in Europe for heavy trucks (16 tonnes and above) in 2025 with a market share of 19.0% – up from 17.9% 2024. The markets with the most registered Volvo trucks during the year were UK, France, Poland, Germany and Lithuania.

Volvo’s long-distance FH Aero truck has won the hearts of many European haulers. Thanks to improved aerodynamics and new technologies such as Volvo’s digital camera mirrors, the Volvo FH Aero can deliver up to 7% better fuel efficiency versus the regular Volvo FH it replaced. In total, nearly 33,000 FH Aero trucks were ordered in Europe in 2025.

”We are very proud to be market leader in Europe for the second consecutive year. Our goal is to be our customers’ best business partner and being market leader is strong proof of the confidence our customers put in us. It makes us very proud, and I wish to extend a big thank you to our customers and our employees for this great achievement,” says Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks.

“We have a first-class product range with trucks that offer superior uptime, fuel efficiency and safety. The FH Aero is our shining star for longer distances. I hear from customers that they experience amazing performance and fuel savings with the Aero.”

Top position in 30 countries
Globally, Volvo Trucks is market leader or the second largest brand in 30 countries in 2025.

Towards fossil-free transport
Volvo Trucks drives the transition towards fossil-free transport to reach its net-zero emissions target by 2040 using a three-path technology strategy. The three-path technology approach is built on battery electric, fuel cell electric and combustion engines that run on renewable fuels like green hydrogen, biogas, biodiesel or HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil).

” We will continue to innovate and introduce new trucks that contribute not only to our customers’ businesses, but also to the decarbonization of our industry. By investing in multiple technologies, we can offer transport solutions suitable for different customer needs and markets,” says Roger Alm.

Tags
, , , , , ,

Related Article

How the Electric Freightway Project can drive forward UK net zero

‘Smart’ motorway anxiety doubles in a yea...

Feb 03, 2026No Comments

There has been a sharp rise in the number of drivers who feel nervous or anxious when using so-called ‘smart’ motorways, compared to the same time last

Rearo extends partnership with Fraikin

Rearo extends partnership w...

Mobility solutions expert, Fraikin, has extended its partnership with

Feb 03, 2026
Uncertain future for HGVs as UK plans to ban diesel on 2035

Uncertain future for HGVs a...

The UK government has introduced a diesel and petrol

Feb 03, 2026
Man changing a car tyre

Most UK drivers unaware of ...

The motoring and tyre specialists at Blackcircles tested the

Feb 02, 2026

Leave A Comment

Fleetpoint Green News

Fleetpoint WLC Ad

Connect

Location

Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

Tel: 01772 585111

Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Ltd t/a Fleetpoint
Vehicle Data Powered by Solifi. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing
Vehicle Whole Life Cost information supplied by Whole life Cost Toolkit