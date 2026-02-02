Goodyear and TIP Group mark 20 years of partnership

Goodyear and TIP Group, a leading full-service equipment solutions provider in Europe, have announced the extension of their long-term partnership for a further five years. The renewed agreement also marks 20 years of close and constructive collaboration between the two companies.
Over the past two decades, Goodyear and TIP Group have worked side by side to support demanding fleet operations across Europe. Goodyear has consistently supplied reliable, high-performance tire solutions from its leading commercial ranges, tailored to the operational requirements of TIP’s fleets and the evolving expectations of its customers.
As market conditions and regulatory requirements continue to change, sustainability has become an increasingly important focus of the partnership. Through the introduction of Goodyear’s latest generation of commercial truck tires, including the new KMAX GEN-3 range, TIP Group can offer its customers tires made with at least 40% sustainable materials1- all while maintaining the durability fleets rely on, combined with B-label rolling resistance to support improved fuel efficiency.
Beyond tire supply, the partnership also includes the provision of services across Europe through more than 2,000 Goodyear TruckForce Network locations, to help TIP Group minimize unplanned breakdowns, optimize tire performance and keep vehicles on the road which is a critical factor for transport operators.
Together, these elements contribute to TIP Group’s broader ESG ambitions, supporting more sustainable fleet operations without compromising operational efficiency or customer value.
At the same time, TIP Group continues to actively respond to market challenges by modernising its fleet and service offering. The company has been investing in sustainable fleet solutions, advanced telematics and refurbishment capabilities, helping customers extend asset life, improve compliance and reduce their overall environmental footprint. In this context, Goodyear’s retreading solutions help extend tire life cycles, reducing waste and supporting a more efficient use of resources, while also helping to manage costs3.
“This partnership is built on trust, long-term thinking and a deep understanding of the transport fleet market” said Piotr Czyżyk, Vice President Commercial Sales EMEA at Goodyear. “For 20 years, we have worked closely with TIP Group to deliver reliable products, innovative fleet solutions and retreading services that help keep their customers moving. Extending our agreement for another five years reflects our shared commitment to performance, efficiency and sustainability – and to continuously evolving together as market expectations change.”
“Our collaboration with Goodyear is a strong example of how strategic partnerships can create real value for fleet operators,” said Paul Beadle, COO at TIP Group. “Managing more than 90,000 trucks, trailers and specialised assets across Europe means reliability is critical, which is why we value long-term partners like Goodyear. By combining high-performance tires and mobility solutions with our operational experience, we deliver more efficient and more sustainable fleet solutions and ultimately more value for our customers.”
As long-term partners and industry leaders, Goodyear and TIP Group work closely together, listening to each other and turning their combined expertise into solutions that keep transport operations running smoothly and delivering real value for end customers.