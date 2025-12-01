Largest ever driver safety and efficiency competition prize launched

Lightfoot has launched the largest ever competition to find the safest and most efficient fleet drivers in the UK.
The fleet technology firm’s annual Fleet Driver of the Year award has just been launched with the biggest prize fund, where £20,000 must be won. Already nearly 27,000 drivers have signed up for the competition, which sees their driving style analysed by Lightfoot’s revolutionary in-cab coaching devices.
To be in with a chance of winning, drivers must consistently score at the Elite level for 10 weeks, which means scoring more than 85% in the firm’s linked app. This means their driving style is considered close to ideal in terms of safety and efficiency.
Lightfoot CEO Paul Hollick said: “This year’s Lightfoot Fleet Driver of the Year competition is set to be the biggest ever – we’re on track for more than 30,000 drivers to take part, and this year we are doubling the prize fund.
“The popularity of the competition shows just how readily drivers accept and work with the Lightfoot in-cab devices to boost their driving standards and, more importantly, to maintain them at an Elite level.”
The winner of the Fleet Driver of the Year title will win a £12,000 prize, with second place securing £6,000 and third place netting £2,000. With a prize fund totalling £20,000, this is believed to be the largest prize fund ever offered to UK fleets. Since 2017, Lightfoot has awarded more than £1 million in prizes to working drivers.
“We launched Fleet Driver of the Year to recognise the incredible dedication of all our Lightfoot drivers who consistently achieve an Elite Driving Score week-in, week-out.
“The fact we can offer such a big prize is simple. By achieving Elite status, the impact for fleets and return on investment of fewer incidents, improved fuel economy and smoother driving is unequivocal,” said David Nicholls, Lightfoot’s Director of Growth.
“At Lightfoot, we’re all about gamifying and rewarding great driving, and with the Drivers’ Lottery proving so popular, this competition gives our drivers an even bigger opportunity to be celebrated for their skill, consistency, and commitment to safer, more efficient driving.”